BANDON — In an effort to address student needs and acknowledging that every student learns differently, the Bandon School District has announced a partnership with Apex Learning Virtual School.
Apex Learning is an accredited program, established in 1999, according to the district. In conjunction with traditional school, the BSD is offering an online option for those Bandon students in grades 6-12 who wish to attend school virtually in 2020-2021.
"Online school's flexibility means that students can take extra time with subjects that are more difficult for them," said Bandon Schools Superintendent Doug Ardiana. "Kids who excel can move ahead to the next subject when they are ready. Students who need to approach school differently due to varying circumstances deserve an opportunity to thrive in their educational pursuits.
"Online school offers a unique approach that not only can accommodate these students but also provide the tools needed to succeed."
Those interested in enrolling their child in virtual school in Bandon this coming year, are asked to call or email Rachel Hernandez at the District Office, 541-347-4411, rachelh@bandon.k12.or.us. She will be compiling a list of interested students in advance of registration, which will be held in August.
In other business, on June 22, the school district also sent out a letter from Supt. Ardiana to students, families and community members, to update them on what school might look like in the fall.
"There are many questions regarding how the school district will be able to educate our students this fall," Ardiana wrote. "We want you to know that our preference is for the school district to re-open as normally as possible: full days, full course offerings, and a full complement of extra-curricular activities. Although we are striving for a return to our normal operations, we need to prepare for the guidelines of the county and state due to COVID-19 this fall."
"The administrative team will be crafting a various instructional plans based on the range of guidelines and scenarios," Ardiana wrote. "In short, if we need to ensure physical distancing and other protocols with respect to COVID-19, we will make the determination to move the school district into a four-day week for grades K-5 and for grades 6-12, a Monday/Wednesday, Tuesday/Thursday school format, with Fridays being an off campus learning day with connections from the classroom teacher. This will allow us to reduce student on-campus numbers and maintain social/physical distancing.
"We will make the recommendation that some of the district’s ancillary class offerings be modified, suspended or eliminated. We will look at ways to adjust the school district’s food service program and school transportation service patterns. We will look at all extra-curricular activities and follow the guidelines from the Oregon School Activities Association as to whether the school district should or should not offer such activities.
"We will continue to provide information to the Bandon Board of Trustees about how school should progress next fall based on available data and information from the CDC, Governor Brown’s office, the Oregon Department of Education, the Oregon Department of Health and Human Services, and the Coos County Health Department."
"Our students need and deserve a quality educational experience and the Bandon School District believes this is best achieved by in-class instruction," Ardiana concluded. "In the case that our district needs to operate under a modified learning environment, we are preparing to do so and anticipate being able to share our plan by Aug. 10.
"As always, as things continue to change, I will work to keep you as informed as possible. Thank you. Stay safe and healthy."
