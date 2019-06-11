BANDON - In the fall of 2018, the Bandon School District commissioned a comprehensive facilities plan to be completed in anticipation of renewing its bond when it expires in May 2020.
The new bond, if passed, will address deferred maintenance, renovations to buildings and grounds, technology infrastructure, improved programs offerings, student safety and building access.
Thanks to a grant from the Oregon Department of Education, the Bandon School District was able to hire Cooperative Strategies, Inc. to complete this plan. Cooperative Strategies is composed of a team of contractors and construction engineers who will study the entire Bandon School District facilities and grounds to develop recommendations in the form of a long-range facilities plan.
"Cooperative Strategies is dedicated to assisting local educational agencies in providing quality facilities for our students," said Bandon Schools Superintendent Doug Ardiana. "Their experienced and knowledgeable staff offers guidance throughout every step of the planning and financing of educational facilities utilizing best practices from across the country."
In outlining the current Bandon School District facilities deficiencies, Ardiana said, “The School District has worked to address facilities concerns with a limited budget. However, the age of the facilities has exceeded our ability to adequately fund repairs and renovations. We recognize that the school is a large investment for the community of Bandon and we want our community pride to show and protect the investment by updating educational facilities to invest in the future of our children.”
A survey for community members is currently available regarding the Bandon School District Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan. Citizens, parents, teachers, business owners and valued community members are encouraged to participate.
Visit www.bandon.k12.or.us and click on SURVEY HERE. All responses are anonymous. Surveys must be completed online, emailed or returned to the Bandon School District Office, 455 Ninth St. SW, by June 17.
Bandon schools were built between 1939 and 1975 and require regular renovation to remain in good condition. Bandon School District seeks community feedback on the potential renovation priorities at Ocean Crest Elementary School, Harbor Lights Middle School and Bandon High School. Beyond improving building condition, the Bandon School District is considering investments in school safety, increasing school power infrastructure to support the use of technology, and upgrades to existing classrooms including Career & Technical Education programs at the high school. The survey questions seek community feedback on these and other potential school renovation projects.
The school district will be hosting numerous informational events regarding the bond issue in the coming months. The first event will be a Community Meeting. Parents, students and stakeholders in the community are invited to attend this meeting at 5:30 p.m., Monday, June 24, in the Ocean Crest Elementary School gymnasium.