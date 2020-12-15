BANDON ─ Two topics shook Bandon School District’s regular school board meeting on Monday.
Not only will students continue distance learning until new COVID-19 metrics can be evaluated Jan. 4, but the school board unanimously approved Superintendent Doug Ardiana’s resignation.
“I want to make it clear to anyone in the public that this has no reflection on anything that transpired recently,” Ardiana said when he announced his resignation, his last day being the end of the school year in June. “This was done before any controversy hit our community.”
Watching the COVID-19 metrics
Since last week’s emergency school board meeting, it was clear that the community was split on wanting students in the classroom versus distance learning.
On Dec. 14, Ardiana explained to the school board the district will need to keep a close eye on the COVID-19 metrics as they are released between now and Jan. 4. These numbers will determine whether students can return to the classroom or if families will need to brace for more remote learning. These numbers will also dictate which grades can come back and when.
The guidelines, he said, are set by the Oregon Department of Education.
“Every Monday, metrics are posted by ODE,” he surmised. “If a family is watching that data and can see we are at 185 cases and then next week we are at 165 … we will bring students back in that scenario. If we look at cases and they are at 160 then go to 175, we will not bring kids back because we have an increase and after Christmas exposures (cases) will spike again… It is imperative to monitor local metrics to see if it is increasing or not.”
The categories that the district is looking for include the Red Zone, which the community is already in and does not allow in-person learning. This is determined by having more than 200 local COVID-19 cases per 100,000.
The Orange Zone is when there are 100 to 200 local cases. If Bandon enters that category and shows a continuous decline in numbers, kindergarten through 5th grade may return to the classroom. However, if there is an increase while in the Orange Zone, no one will return to in-person learning.
The Yellow Zone is when there are 50 to 100 cases. If this happens, kindergarten through 5th grade will return to the classroom. If Bandon remains in the Yellow Zone for four weeks, then 6th through 8th grade can return. If there is another four weeks in the Yellow Zone after that, then 9th through 12th grade can return to in-person learning.
If high school grades can return to the classroom, it would be a hybrid learning model that would still use some remote learning, he said.
A letter written by a parent in the district, Paula McMillan, was read into the record during the meeting on the issue. She addressed the emergency meeting from last week, which “plainly speaking, it sucked,” she said.
“I understand emotions were high with the news and the ever-changing metrics (that) tossed our children back into distance learning,” the letter read. “I, along with many parents, hoped the special session would introduce a pathway … to bring our students back to the classroom Jan. 4… Many of us … came away with an impression the school board supported a parent’s vs teacher showdown.”
McMillan urged the school board to clarify its intention behind not using the Safe Harbor provision to bring kindergarten through 5th graders back to the classroom, to which one board member responded saying, “We aren’t at war with the teachers or administration. It’s the opposite. We want to be the most supportive….”
“I don’t think there are any sides,” said Marie Simonds, board member. “We want what is best for students, staff and community.”
Ardiana said he took full responsibility in moving students to remote learning as the pandemic numbers spiked in the community. He also apologized for “any lack of communication to the board.”
“I think our district has worked hard to do the best we can for students,” he added. “We will have a team effort to make this the best possible spring we can and get through this together, which is the Bandon way.”
Ocean Crest Elementary principal, Becky Armistead, thanked Simonds for her statement.
“…We are all advocating for the people we are entrusted to serve,” Armistead said. “Your K-5 staff is united. None of us are looking forward to (remote learning) but we are ready to give families the very best we can.”
Acknowledging the difficulty of remote learning, Armistead explained plans to help ease the burden on families and students.
“We have live opportunities for student engagement during (Comprehensive Distance Learning),” she said. “…They are simply opportunities throughout the day for families to connect with staff to get the support they need. If our families need to do CDL at night and need support, I’m available. Our teachers are ready to do that as well to get kids what they need to make this work for them the best they can.”
She added beginning Jan. 11, the district is starting limited in-person instruction. Students with significant and identified learning needs will be prioritized.
“If we’re still in CDL in February, we will expand that offering to the next tier of students because we know that it’s not just students with learning needs that need the opportunity,” she said. “We are already planning for how to expand that should we remain in distance learning.”
“…We’re all having to play the game with the worst cards possible,” said Angela Cardas, school board chair. “I will take it Monday by Monday and see how we go. Hopefully (the metrics) will go our way some day.”
Superintendent resignation
Ardiana, who has been with the district for almost six years, said this move is part of his long-term plan and unassociated with the recent upheaval with the district.
“It’s a sad day,” he said. “…The main thing is that being in Bandon has been an outstanding opportunity to make a difference in the lives of children. I appreciate the experience with the school and community. Until my resignation date, I will make this transition as smooth as possible for the district and work diligently to get the best person we can to continue to lead this school.”
He presented a proposal from the Oregon School Board Association to aid in the search for his replacement, which he recommended. To have OSBA’s help would cost the district $7,250.
“I believe the board will need assistance with this,” Ardiana said. “(OSBA) will help with community meetings and (candidate) screening.”
His letter of intent to resign at the end of the school year was passed unanimously.
Members of the board expressed their appreciation for Ardiana and thanked him for his efforts.
“You will be a hard act to follow,” one board member said.
