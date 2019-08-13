BANDON - The Bandon School District will hold registration next week for all three schools.
Bandon High School and Harbor Lights Middle School will hold registration from 10 a.m-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, in the HLMS gym. After Aug. 21, students may register at the school office. Students are asked to register by Friday, Aug. 23.
For further information, contact BHS at 541-347-4413 or HLMS at 541-347-4415.
Ocean Crest Elementary School registration will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, and from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in the Ocean Crest office.
For further information, contact Ocean Crest at 541-347-4416. All students must register for school each year.
Athletic registration
Bandon High School and Harbor Lights Middle School athletic registration is now open for the 2019-20 school year. Students and parents are asked to log into their FamilyID account to register before fall practice starts on Aug. 19. Participants must be registered with a current sports physical before you will be allowed to practice. Contact the school office for additional information.
Lunch prices
Lunch prices have increased over last year's prices. Families are encouraged to apply for the Free/Reduced Meal Program. Forms will be available at registration next week, or download and print a form from the district's website at www.bandon.k12.or.us/pdf/meals_application_2019_20_eng.pdf. Those who have children in more than one school in the district, can include all of them on one form.. Return the completed application to any school office.
School lunch prices:
Ocean Crest: $2.20
HLMS: $2.20
BHS: $2.40
Adults: $4
School breakfast prices:
Ocean Crest: .75
HLMS: $1.00
BHS: $1.25
Adults: $2.00
Extra milk (all meals): $.035