BANDON - Bandon schools superintendent Doug Ardiana has announced that the following grants have been awarded to Bandon schools totaling $82,500 from the Mr. and Mrs. Michael L. Keiser Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation.
Bandon High School Boys Basketball - $2,500
Bandon High School Girls Basketball - $2,500
Bandon Dunes Holiday Basketball Tournament - $2,500
Bandon High School Boys Golf - $2,500
Bandon High School Girls Golf - $2,500
Bandon High School Speech Team - $10,000 (This grant has been received by the Keiser Fund yearly and is used for Bandon, Marshfield and North Bend high schools to participate in a speech workshop each September with Demond Wilson, a Dramatic Interpretation National Champion as well as a coach of national champions. Wilson comes each year from Mississippi for a five-day speech seminar. During the seminar, Wilson auditions speech team members and provides award winning scripts. In addition, he presents a three-hour workshop to all three schools which includes inspiration to take the opportunity to excel in competitive speaking events. He addresses characterization, portraying real emotions, and eye contact in making scripts come alive.
Ocean Crest Elementary School outdoor play structure suitable for children 2-12 - $60,000. According to Ocean Crest Elementary School Principal Becky Armistead, the school has put $10,000 of the $18,800 it raised in the annual Jogathon toward the We Learn at Recess project. The project is estimated at $150,000, with $17,000 raised so far by district sources and the potential for construction to span several years as the school adds pieces as funding becomes available. "I will be coordinating with our playground architect to get the plans started as we await the decision on the $10,000 from the Coquille Tribal Community Fund for the Harbor Lights Middle School covered play area," Armistead said. She plans to write a grant for $60,000 to the Oregon Community Foundation in hopes of receiving funding for the remainder of the Ocean Crest outdoor play structure project, which will include equipment suitable for the preschool class now located in the building. "I'm incredibly excited" about the project, Armistead said.
“We are extremely fortunate to be the recipients of such generosity from our community,” said Ardiana.
Each year, the Mr. and Mrs. Michael L. Keiser Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation awards grants totaling several hundred thousand dollars to projects, nonprofits groups and other agencies along the South Coast. Michael Keiser is the owner of Bandon Dunes Golf Resort. Other recipients who have announced the awards include the Bandon Community Youth Center, Bandon Historical Society Museum, Bandon Showcase and Bandon Feeds the Hungry, among many others. Every high school golf program in Coos County also received a grant award.