The Bandon School District has received a $35,000 donation for various programs and a $4,000 donation for scholarships from the Norman F. Sprague Jr. Foundation.
At the request of the foundation trustees, $10,000 will be used for computer and multimedia upgrades and expansion, $5,000 for math and science field trips and resources, $5,000 for creative art supplies and education, $5,000 for music education, $5,000 for girls sports and travel expenses and $5,000 to provide materials and resources for the industrial arts.
Of the scholarship funds, $3,000 will be used to support a scholarship in the name of Norman F. Sprague Jr., to be awarded to the outstanding Bandon High School senior in computers, science and match. The other $1,000 will be used for the Principal Gay Knapp Character Scholarship.
In a letter to the foundation, Bandon Superintended Doug Ardiana expressed appreciation.
“Your dedication and continued support of Bandon School District have made it possible to maintain our current level of success,” Ardiana wrote. “We can’t thank you enough for your generosity. With the help of a lot of caring people like yourselves, I feel we are making a difference in the lives of Bandon students.”
