BANDON — The Bandon School District will pursue online learning for this fall, with a staggered start date, at least until the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year is completed on Nov. 9, Superintendent Doug Ardiana has announced.
"Our district metrics do not allow us to open in-person in any grade (at this time)," Ardiana told the School Board at its Monday work session prior to the regular board meeting.
However, Ardiana added, if the COVID-19 pandemic metrics, set by the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education, change any time prior to school opening, a hybrid plan will be implemented.
"This is our plan, but if we are able to open, given the metrics of the community, if those go down and we can open school, we will immediately do that," Ardiana said.
Until then, the plan currently in place will allow students, staff and families to successfully kick off Comprehensive Distance Learning and also includes target dates for reopening in-classroom learning.
The plan is based on mandates and guidance from OHA and ODE, as well as considerations specific to the community and district.
Specifics of the plan include:
• The teachers’ school year will begin on Sept. 1 with training for and implementation of Comprehensive Distance Learning for all grades.
• Between Sept. 1 and Sept. 14, Bandon teachers will participate in rigorous professional development that will include meetings to plan school year goals, cover safety protocols and plan instructional strategies; training; and focusing on engagement strategies, social emotional learning and parent/family communications and support.
• Student instruction for grades 6-12 will begin remotely on Sept. 14. Grades K-5 will begin instruction on Sept. 21 after virtual- and in-person conferences are held with parents.
• Meal distribution will begin on Sept. 14 with “Grab and Go” meals picked up outside the cafeteria.
• 6-12 families who choose to utilize online-only remote learning in the district will be using the Apex Learning Platform.
"These students will still be a part of our school system and can participate in all school activities and extracurricular activities," Ardiana said. "Parents can be assured that students will continue to receive high-quality, consistent instruction."
Ocean Crest Principal Becky Armistead said at the work session that all students will have access to teacher or office live support all day as well as recorded videos of lessons to help parents.
"We are just a phone call or a Zoom call away," Armistead said. "We are going into fall ... more prepared (than last spring. I don't know a teacher on my staff who hasn't been doing research all summer."
"I also have a schedule for on-site learning when we shift to that, so we will be prepared to make that shift and will be ready," Armistead added.
• K-5 will have an online only remote learning options as well. The district is vetting the final two contenders (Pearson Online Academy and Edgenuity) this week.
• Teachers will connect with students and families from Sept. 1 to Sept. 14 to provide support and information about what Comprehensive Distance Learning will look like. The district believes that this time is critical to ensuring Bandon students are able to make the most of the Comprehensive Remote Learning model.
"For students in kindergarten through 5th grade, our hope is to return to in-classroom learning full time on or before Nov. 9, if the public health metrics are met," Ardiana told the board. "The mandated metrics for these grade levels are less stringent than those required for older students, and the district is planning for a scenario in which Coos County will have consistently met these thresholds."
For students in grades 6-12, the district plan to reopen on Nov. 9, 2020, if the public health metrics are met. Students in grade 6-12 will begin a hybrid model (mix of remote and in-person learning). The Nov. 9, 2020 date aligns to the end of the first quarter.
Bandon High School Principal Sabrina Belletti said for grades 6-12 the district must be aware of state requirements and that students are on track to earn the 24 credits they need to graduate.
"We are trying to honor students and not have the in front of a computer eight hours a day," Belletti said, adding that she and Harbor Lights Middle School Principal Dustin Clark have come up with a block schedule with longer class times to allow for flexibility and transitions into the hyrbid model, when that is implemented.
The K-5 hybrid learning plan will be dependent upon the number of students returning to on-site instruction. Preliminary plans are focused on four full days on site, with Fridays remaining remote learning in line with the 6-12 plan. However, the district is considering having Wednesdays be the remote learning day to allow for more thorough disinfection of the classrooms and playgrounds.
The district sent a letter to all parents this week as well, with the details of the plan. In the letter, Ardiana said students will still be expected to meet academic standards.
"With Comprehensive Distance Learning, students will be held accountable to a level of academic performance and course rigor that was our expectation within your classrooms prior to the school closure in March," Ardiana wrote. "Our transition to CDL is one of high expectations for both students and staff. Through CDL, students are guaranteed access to standards-based, grade level of beyond educational content."
Ardiana expressed his disappointment with having to adopt a CDL plan, but stressed the importance of keeping students, staff and the community safe.
"I am keenly aware that this is not the announcement many of you were hoping to hear from us," Ardiana said. "Please believe me when I say that this is not the plant we wanted to send out. We want our students back in school. We just want to make sure that when they arrive, we are doing so safely within the pandemic's challenges."
For updates, since the metrics are changing daily, parents are reminded to check the district's website and Facebook page.
