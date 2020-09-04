BANDON — A letter from Bandon Schools Superintendent Doug Ardiana:
We are incredibly excited to be opening on-site, in-person learning for grades kindergarten-third beginning on Monday, Sept. 21. Students in grades fourth-12th do not meet the exception for on-site learning at this time and will begin the school year in Comprehensive Distance Learning, also on Monday, Sept. 21.
As we have all learned in 2020, plans continue to change and evolve as new information becomes available. We ask for your patience as we navigate these challenges. Our current plan is based on research and guidance from the Oregon Department of Education. We will continue to grow, reflect, learn and adapt in an effort to make this school year as successful as possible for every single student. Although things may look and seem very different from what you are used to, please be assured that we are going to take care of your children as we always have. Bandon School District is built on the concept of family, and family takes care of each other in hard times. We call this “The Bandon Way”!
Grab and Go meal service will resume on Monday, Sept. 14, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday outside the BHS gym. Once school begins on Sept. 21, kindergarten-third-grade students will have their meals delivered to Ocean Crest, while Grab and Go meals will continue to be available outside the BHS gym for students who are doing distance learning and on Fridays when school is not in session. We have received additional good news: The USDA has extended the meal program that was offered over the summer, so all children, 1-18 years of age, qualify for free meals through Dec. 31. Unfortunately, we are unable to provide meal delivery service at this time.
Our maintenance staff has spent endless hours over the summer preparing our classrooms for our new normal. Our faculty and classified staff will be undergoing extensive training between now and Sept. 21, in order to ensure that Comprehensive Distance Learning and On-Site Learning go as smoothly as possible for all.
• Sept. 14 — Grab and Go meals available outside the BHS gym, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday for all children aged 1-18.
• Sept. 21 — Students in grades kindergarten-third return to Ocean Crest for on-site learning, Monday through Thursday. Students at Ocean Crest will have meals delivered to their classrooms daily. Arrival at Ocean Crest should be no earlier than 8 a.m., breakfast in classrooms 8-8:25 am, class begins at 8:30 a.m. Dismissal is at the regular time (3:13 p.m.).
• Sept. 21 — Students in Grades fourth-12th begin either Virtual Online School or Comprehensive Distance Learning, Monday through Thursday.
As always, I am striving for transparency and open communication. I will continue to share decisions with you so that you can prepare and provide feedback as necessary. I have attached a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) sheet to help answer some of your questions which have come up in the past few weeks (see online at www.theworldlink.com/bandon).
As we plan for a beginning like no other we have seen in the past, our focus will still be to ensure that: every child, every day is finding a way to feel connected, every child, every day is being challenged by new learnings and experiences and every child, every day knows they have a champion that will help them.
Please feel free to contact me directly if you have any questions or concerns. Sincerely, Doug Ardiana, superintendent.
