BANDON — The Bandon School District held a special meeting with staff and the public on Wednesday, Feb. 26, to discuss how the district will spend $622,746 in funds from the Oregon Department of Education’s Student Investment Account.
Last year, the Oregon Legislature developed the Student Success Act, which school districts can apply to take part in. ODE disperses funding from the Student Success Act through a Student Investment Account. The amount received by each district from the Student Investment Account depends on student enrollment.
“Through our engagement work we’re drafting a plan on how those funds should be used. We’ve had great response in our community, about 90 percent of our students have completed our survey,” said Bandon School Superintendent Doug Ardiana.
The district learned from student surveys that many students felt the money from the SIA should go toward better mental health programs for students.
“The high school students suggested a new, parenting class," Ardiana said. "Social media is very different than having things written about you on the bathroom wall. It’s easy for parents, or grandparents, or caregivers to say ‘it’s just a text message, get over it, and turn your phone off.’ But to our kids it matters, and it’s burned in their brains that it’s still going on behind them."
Of the 50 or so community members who showed up for the special meeting, the majority of people agreed with students, and shared with the district ideas to improve mental health services for students.
“The focus seemed to be on mental health, social and emotional instruction," Ardiana said. "That was our largest issue. And the second largest was directed toward program expansion, people want more opportunities for our students in terms of foreign language, culinary and Career and Technical Education."
Categories listed by community members on large sheets of paper with ideas on how to use SIA funds included programs, buildings and facilities, mental health, transportation and other. The three most popular categories at the meeting were mental health, programs and buildings and facilities.
Ardiana noted at the meeting that Bandon School District’s biggest funding issues include its special education students and economically disadvantaged students.
Over the next couple of weeks, the district will prepare its plan for the funds, and submit it for approval to the Bandon School Board. The window for districts to submit their plans for SIA money opened on March 2 and closes April 15.
