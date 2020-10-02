BANDON — The following frequently asked questions were prepared by the Bandon School District regarding the proposed bond measure that will be on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot.
Why was a bond referred to the voters?
A facilities assessment was conducted between September 2019 and June 2020 as part of the district’s Long Range Facilities Planning process. It looked at the condition of the district’s facilities, reviewed enrollment projections and assessed the capacity of the facilities to deliver curriculum. A community meeting was held to present the results and discuss next steps.
The assessment noted that the district’s schools are aging, ranging from 45 years old to 81 years old. The roofs on all three district schools are deteriorating and at the end of their life expectancy, with fabric showing through and water pooling in places. The HVAC systems are outdated and inefficient, and parts aren’t available for repairs.
A reason for submitting the bond request in November is because Bandon School District was approved to receive an additional $4 million matching grant from the Oregon School Capital Improvement (OSCIM) program to help pay for bond projects. This money would be awarded only if the bond measure passes in November. If the bond is approved and the district received the grant, the District would have $8 million to spend on identified facilities.
Could the District use the $4 million matching grant at a later time?
No, the OSCIM grant would be awarded for a specific election. If the bond does not pass, the District would not receive the matching grant funds. The District could reapply for the grant in a competitive process for a future election but may or not receive it.
What would the proposed bond cost if it is approved?
If the bond is approved, property owners would pay an estimated $0.21 per $1,000 of assessed valuation over current tax rates (an increase of approximately $42 per year, or $3.50 per month, for a home assessed at $200,000. Property owners currently pay an estimated $0.16 per $1,000 on an existing bond that was approved by voters in 2011. Altogether, property owners would pay an estimated $0.37 per $1,000 of assessed valuation if the proposed bond is approved. The overall taxes would be $74 per year, or $6.17 per month, for a home assessed at $200,000.
If the bond does not pass, the tax rate would decline due to the expiring bond, and the projects outlined in this proposal would not be completed.
Could the District’s regular maintenance budget address the proposed projects?
The cost of the proposed roof repair and restoration would exceed the District’s annual budget for repairs and maintenance. The District budgets about $103,000 per year for repairs and maintenance. The cost of replacing the roof would be about $3.6 million. The proposed measure, if it passes, would provide funds to complete the proposed projects.
How would oversight of bond funds be provided?
If the bond is approved, the District would convene a Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee to monitor the progress of the bond. The committee would report back to the School Board on a regular basis as a measure of accountability.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In