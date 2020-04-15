SOUTH COAST — Brick-and-mortar schools are staying closed for the rest of the academic year.
While traditional classrooms were already on shut down until April 28 due to the novel coronavirus, Governor Kate Brown announced last Wednesday, April 8, that students and teachers will not be returning to their desks anytime soon. However, distance learning will continue.
“The best thing we can do for the health of our children and thousands of educators across the state is to give everyone certainty by announcing the decision today to close in-person classes for the remainder of the school year,” Brown said in the press conference. “School and learning will continue as best as we can using remote means.”
School districts both locally and across the state had been readying distance learning to be in place by April 13 at the latest. But instead of distance learning being a reprieve, it will be the new normal from now into June.
“The core value of our schools is to place the student and their learning at the center of all our decision making,” Brown said. “We understand the incredible disruption this can have on each student’s education. We all see the isolation and the challenges for our families, especially those that rely on school as a centering place for connection, community and comfort.”
For local school districts, Wednesday’s news did not come as a surprise.
Bandon School District
Superintendent Doug Ardiana was hoping for the best but was prepared for the worst when Gov. Brown made the announcement that schools would be closed for the remainder of the academic year. He's prepared to continue the Educational Programming plan he put forth event before the state implemented its Distance Learning For All plan on March 30.
"We did have that as part of our contingency plan to the School Board and it does fit into what we were already going to do," Ardiana said.
The only change from what the BSD was planning to do involved its high school seniors. Bandon was preparing to have students in grades 9-12 pass a proficiency test with 70% or above in order to receive credit and progress to the next grade or graduate. Similar requirements are in place for students in grades K-8. Students who don't pass the test will be provided remediation work and retest.
The state's plan for seniors involves awarding subject-area credit based on progress or proficiency and awarding a diploma to seniors on track to graduate when schools closed last month due to the COVID-19 crisis. Students who were not on track will have the opportunity to earn credit for any work they've completed since the schools closure and additional support will be given to seniors needing credits to graduate.
"This is an ever-changing landscape and we're doing the best we can to navigate it," Ardiana said.
The BSD is in the process of delivering coursework to students who are not able to access online learning. Chromebooks have been checked out to students and more will are available for students or parents to pick up if needed.
Sack breakfasts and lunches are also being delivered to some students, while others are picking them up outside the school cafeteria from 11:30-12:30 each school day.
Food Services supervisor Sharon Haga said they've been serving between 180-214 students per day. Last Friday, the district gave out 232 meals, Ardiana said. There are 655 students in the district.
Ardiana said the decision to close schools helps the district determine what they need to do and provides direction for the schools to move forward with completing the school year.
"There's ways we can do this, we just have to be more creative," he said.
As far as the senior class, who see their graduation trip and ceremonies as a rite of passage, Ardiana will not let them down.
Senior class members are hoping to be able to utilize the funds they've been saving for more than four years for their senior trip and other activities. Senior class School Board representative Amelia Russell said the class has raised about $16,000.
"There's no words to describe how sad we are that are final year was taken away from us," Russell said at Monday's regular School Board meeting, conducted via Zoon and at the BHS library, following social distancing guidelines. "We just want to be proactive and to have the opportunity to say goodbye to our school and teachers."
Ardiana said the entire district is committed to making sure the senior class does get recognized for their achievements. He promises that June 6 will still be graduation day, no matter what form that takes. A parade of cars, or standing in the football field in caps and gowns while social distancing, something will be done. Harbor Lights Middle School eighth-graders will also be recognized in some way, Ardiana said.
"At this point, we're moving forward with school as it is on our calendar," he said. "We aren't going to let the seniors down. We're having graduation on some level, somehow. I give my word on that, be it online, a parade or gathered in their cars, we'll figure out a way to recognize our kids."
BHS seniors athletes and seniors will be recognized this Friday when the Bandon School District football field lights will be turned on at 8:20 p.m. for 20 minutes to show the district's support.
