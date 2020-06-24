BANDON — The Bandon-by-the-Sea Rotary Club recently honored member Bart Stein on June 18 for his generous contributions to The Rotary Foundation with a special pin. Stein has reached the status of Major Donor, Level 1. Several years ago, he agreed to match other members who elected to donate electronically, thus inspiring other members to donate to the Foundation. Donations to The Rotary Foundation are essential to securing and growing Rotary programs throughout the world.
