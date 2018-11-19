FORT WORTH, TX – Kampgrounds of America, the world’s largest family of family-friendly, open-to-the-public campgrounds, announced that the Bandon/Port Orford KOA Journey Campground, located at 46612 Highway 101 South in Langlois, has earned the 2019 KOA President’s Award and KOA Founder’s Award. These prestigious awards were presented Wednesday, Nov. 14 at KOA’s Annual International Convention in Fort Worth, Texas.
KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their KOA camping experience.
The KOA Founder’s Award, named in honor of Dave Drum, who founded KOA on the banks of the Yellowstone River in Billings, Mont., in 1962, is KOA’s highest service award. It is awarded exclusively to those KOA campground owners and managers who attain world-class scores in both customer service and the KOA Quality Review.
The KOA President’s Award is presented to those campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and who receive high customer service scores from their camping guests
“Our KOA owners have a well-deserved reputation for creating quality camping experiences for their guests,” said KOA President Toby O’Rourke. “Their hard work and continued investment in their camping guests are evident in the feedback shared with us by campers who come not only from North America, but from around the world. It is a privilege to be able to recognize these owners for all that they do.”
To contact the Bandon/Port Orford KOA, call 541-348-2358.