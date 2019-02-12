BANDON - The Bandon Police Department would like to warn citizens of a pnone scam that is circulating though Bandon.
Citizens are receiving calls stating City of Bandon Electric Department will be shutting off their electricity if they do not make a payment electronically by 5 p.m. that day.
The City of Bandon is not calling any customers regarding any electricity shut offs at this time. This is a scam. Residents are advised not to make any electronic payments over the phone to the City of Bandon.
If in doubt, call City of Bandon Utility Department at 541-347-2437.