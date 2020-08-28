BANDON — Bandon Police have been contacted by local businesses who sell popular gift cards such as iTunes, Google Play, Target, Best Buy and other popular retailers. These businesses have indicated they've been seeing an increase in senior citizens purchasing gift cards for large amounts of money.
Unfortunately, many of them have become victims to scammers, according to the Bandon Police Department. These scammers will masquerade as IRS agents, tech-support personnel or social security employees. Once the card is purchased, most of the time while the scammer is on the phone, they are ordered to provide the code numbers, and PINS, on the back of the cards so they can be redeemed. Once the scammer has that information the money is instantly gone from the card.
The Federal Trade Commission data shows that 26% of scammers asked for gift cards and "reload cards" in 2018, versus just 7% in 2015.
"We thank the employees who are trained to engage with customers to ensure they're not being scammed when purchasing these cards," said Bandon Police Chief Bob Webb. "If ever in doubt, please call Bandon Police at 541-347-2241."
