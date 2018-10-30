Oct. 2
12:09 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 500 block of Elmira Avenue, caller returned home to find front door open, unknown if anyone inside.
12:27 p.m., welfare check in the 48000 block of Highway 101, third-hand report of residents not answering for delivery of Fed Ex. Contacted subject, she is OK, no assist needed.
1:56 p.m., criminal mischief in the 100 block of Eighth Street SW, graffiti on the building of Amling Schroeder Funeral Home.
3:29 p.m., driving complaint at mile post 291 on U.S. Highway 101, white Dodge pick-up traveling northbound, weaving all over the road, almost in a ditch. Relayed to Bandon Police.
11:14 p.m., suspicious vehicle with two occupants in the 600 block of Second Street SE.
Oct. 4
8:44 a.m., ambulance assist in the area of of Seven Devils Road, requesting medical for son, who is delusional and was wandering around outside all night. Transferred to Bay Cities Ambulance.
12:29 p.m., assault 4 reported in the area of Devil's Kitchen.
4:34 p.m., driving complaint, white van unable to maintain lane, pulled into McKay's parking lot, 65 10th St. SE.
5:05 p.m., subject in vehicle at 65 10th Street SE drinking from open container, then left area in unknown direction. Checked area, vehicle not there. Will attempt to locate throughout the day.
7:33 p.m., juvenile problem in the 400 block of Second Street SE, 8-year-old male at gas station advised he is trying to get away from his father, possible runaway. Juvenile released to friends for the night, DHS will follow up.
8:36 p.m., person in the 800 block of Second St. SE requested assistance with vehicle lock-out at business. Called back, employee enroute with key.
Oct. 5
12:11 a.m., unknown problem in the 600 block of 11th Street, called advised someone is throwing mud at her house. Subject contacted and advised police will patrol.
9 a.m., criminal mischief in the 100 block of Eighth Street SW, building tagged with graffiti, criminal mischief 3, no suspect.
11:24 a.m., called in the 700 block of Eighth Street reported receiving a scam call, no loss. Provided with Department of Justice number, logged for information.
12:47 p.m., disabled vehicle at Edison Avenue and Jetty Road, possibly lost truck ball joint. Vehicle out of roadway now.
3:02 p.m. recovered stolen vehicle at 89 North Avenue, vehicle parked at location for approximately 10 days, plates stolen out of Eugene, vehicle stolen out of Coos Bay. Locates entered, vehicle towed by Mast Bros.
5:21 p.m., accident at U.S. Highway 101 and 11th Street, man on business line requested contact, fender bender, both vehicles out of roadway. Information exchanged.
7:40 p.m., driving complaint at Ninth and Franklin, burgundy Camero speeding in area. Checked area, unable to locate, logged for information.
Oct. 6
11:33 a.m., found small safe behind business in parking lot in the 300 block of Second Street SE. Property retrieved taken to Bandon Police Department.
12:49 p.m., criminal trespassing in the 1600 block of Oregon Avenue. Man refusing to leave property, advised of prior trespassing notification, man was trespassed from location.
3:46 p.m., man on business line reported that he observed a man not allowing a woman to leave about one-quarter mile into trails at mile post 251 on U.S. Highway 101. Call transferred to Oregon State Police.
6:02 p.m., theft of cans reported in the 1000 block of Portland Avenue.