Aug. 26
1:38 a.m., patrol request in the 87000 block of Dew Valley Lane, caller still hearing noise outside, he and girlfriend are scared. Checked the property, unable to locate anyone. Made contact with caller.
3:06 a.m., suspicious subject in the area of Fourth and Fillmore, man lying in roadway passed out near crosswalk, unknown if medical problem or possibly drug related. Subject declined medical, got out of the roadway, was warned for disorderly conduct.
2:11 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 300 block of Grand Avenue, man riding one bicycle and pulling another, stashed one of them behind business. Bike now at police department, unable to locate subject.
3:31 p.m., suspicious conditions on Eighth Street SW, woman in wheelchair in the roadway, going around in circles for the past two hours. Woman returned to care center.
4:24 p.m., suspicious activity in the 1000 block of Allegheny Avenue, possibly involving drugs. Handled.
5:33 p.m., fire reported in the 900 block of 11th Street SW, cigarette disposal smoking. Fire out.
7:28 p.m., suspicious conditions at mile post 259 on U.S. Highway 101, woman on bridge walking outside guard rail. She is fine.
7:26 p.m., man on cell reports single vehicle accident, vehicle is 15 feet over embankment at mile post 283 on U.S. Highway 101, woman occupant is having difficulty breathing and unable to get out of vehicle. Paged Bandon Fire Department and transferred call to Bay Cities Ambulance, relayed to Oregon State Police, Bandon Police. Assistance rendered.
Aug. 27
3:45 a.m., alarm sounding at business in the 900 block of Oregon Avenue. Checked building, appears secure.
4:09 a.m., report of dog stuck or tied up in bushes in the area of 12th and Baltimore. Contacted caller, dog has been retrieved, handled.
4:45 a.m., casual contact with man in jeans, tan jacket, dark ball cap, carrying backpack, handled.
7:19 a.m., caller said she asked subject to stop digging in trash near Ray's Food Place, 66 Michigan Avenue, and he started to yell at her. Located man, advised him to leave premises, warned regarding disorderly conduct. Handled.
8:50 a.m., driving complaint at mile post 285 on U.S. Highway 101, caller said vehicle is tailgating, flashing lights, passing on double yellow line. Transferred caller to Oregon State Police.
3:07 p.m., caller reports that a woman fell at South Jetty, transferred call to Bay Cities Ambulance, Bandon Police assisted.
7:55 p.m., fight in the 1000 block of Allegheny, caller observed fight between multiple subjects, officer was on other call, desk contacted father, he advised mostly verbal. It was starting to get physical when he got to scene, but verbal after.
8:25 p.m., observed wanted subject in the 900 block of Oregon Avenue, arrested Christopher Thomas Mitchell, 30, of Bandon, on Coos County Sheriff's Office warrants. Taken to Coos County Jail.
Aug. 28
12 a.m., dispute in the 1600 block of Harvard Street, anonymous woman on business line reported that man and woman have been arguing for the last 20 minutes, inside and outside the apartment building. Subjects contacted, verbal only, handled.
6:22 a.m., suspicious conditions in the area of Ninth and Chicago, man in roadway. Subject contacted, not in road, handled.
8:57 a.m., dispute in the 2900 block of Spinnaker Drive, neighbor is in caller's yard, yelling. Contacted subject, handled.
7:59 p.m., report of a man harassing a customer in the 60 block of North Avenue. Checked area, contacted caller, no crime, verbal only.
9:04 p.m., motorhome parked and running in the parking lot in the 400 block of 11th Street SE. Checked area, subject has permission to be there, handled.
11:50 p.m., dispute at the Arcade Tavern, 135 Alabama St., contacted parties, no one wants to be a victim, handled.