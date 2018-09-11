Aug. 23
4:09 a.m., loading door alarm sounding at business in the 800 block of Oregon Avenue. Gold Coast believes it's a delivery driver and called to cancel.
11:51 a.m., sex offender registered in the Bandon area.
4:35 p.m., driving complaint in the 2900 block of Spinnaker Drive, checked area, no one around to move trailer, will check back later. Handled.
6:30 p.m., assisted outside agency with subject parking in road on North Bank. Checked area, subject is moving down the road. Handled.
Aug. 24
7:17 a.m., parking enforcement in the area of 11th Street and Portland Avenue, subject warned for overnight camping, advised to move trailer.
7:44 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the area of U.S. Highway 101 and 19th Street. No one in or around.
9:04 a.m., hit and run accident at Chicago Avenue and First Street SE, caller said vehicle hit his rental car yesterday. Handled.
8:23 a.m., welfare check in the 1300 block of Strawberry Drive, caller said they talk regularly but has not been able to get in touch with subject for the past week. Negative contact.
11:21 a.m., threats in the 500 block of Ninth Street SW, subject is being evicted and has made threats to manager and other tenants. Contacted reporting party.
11:25 a.m., burglar alarm sounded in the 1100 block of 11th Street SE, several activations. Checked residence, everything OK.
12:01 p.m., citizen in lobby at City Hall requesting assistance in retrieving belongings. Handled.
1:04 p.m., driving complaint on U.S. Highway 101, blue Chevy pulling camper trailer, awning hanging off trailer and swinging in traffic.
4:50 p.m., suspicious subject in the 20 block of Michigan Avenue, transient out in front of store vomiting. Checked area, contacted subject, is leaving area.
5:34 p.m., follow-up with possible sexual assault in the Bandon area. Location is out in the country, forwarded to Coos County Sheriff's Office.
7:57 p.m., out with subject who has probable cause warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Arrested David Michael Andrews, 47, of Bandon. Taken to Coos County Jail.
9:46 p.m., theft of services in the 100 block of Baltimore Avenue, credit card was declined, contacted suspect who paid $100 and promised to return tomorrow to pay the rest. Suspect was trespassed from property. Arrested Michael P. Havener, 54, of Reedsport on a charge of disorderly conduct. Taken to Coos County Jail.
11:49 p.m., casual contact with subject who was leaning over guard rail on bridge at U.S. Highway 101 and Grand. Declined any assistance.
Aug. 25
8:53 a.m., suspicious conditions at mile post 5 on Seven Devils Road, caller left shotgun on vehicle and forgot about it and it fell off in road, guy picked it up, got in contact with caller's sister somehow, gave he a number so caller could come pick it up, now not answering phone. Assistance rendered, firearm secured at Police Department.
10:18 a.m., caller in the 800 block of 11th Street SW lost prescription cards, three of them, one for Valium, Codeine and Oxycodone. Report taken.
12:05 p.m., theft at Ray's Food Place, 66 Michigan Avenue, stole glow necklace and possibly other items and left. Made contact, handled.
3:22 p.m., caller in the Bandon area wants police to be aware of potential harm from suspect. Information given to police department, handled.
3:41 p.m., man on cell in the area of U.S. Highway 101 and Randolph Road reported gas tanker on fire. Paged Bandon Fire Department, assistance rendered.
4:11 p.m., criminal trespassing in the 1000 block of Oregon Avenue, subject on back side of property. Checked area, unable to locate.
4:13 p.m., driving complaint in the area of First Street and Alabama Avenue, reckless driver toward cyclist, suspect left west bound. Attempted phone contact, negative contact.
4:34 p.m., as the result of casual contact in the area of U.S. Highway 101 and 12th Street SW, arrested Jordan Siemer, 27, of Bandon, on a charge of criminal trespassing II. Taken to Coos County Jail.
7:59 p.m., report of transient camping illegally next to church on Third Street SE. Subject was advised to move along.
8:04 p.m., loud music complaint in the 500 block of Ninth Street SW. Music not too loud on arrival.
11:59 p.m., report of dog barking for the last two hours in the 1100 block of Fifth Street NE. Checked the residence, handled.