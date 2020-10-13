Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Oct. 12

9:18 a.m. Suspicious conditions in 50000 block of Highway 101

3 p.m. Suspicious subject in 100 block of 10th Street Southeast

Oct. 11

12:53 p.m. Game violation

11:08 p.m. Suspicious conditions at Threewood Drive and Beach Loop Drive

Oct. 10

11:20 a.m. Suspicious conditions in 900 block of Oregon Avenue SW

3:54 p.m. Accident in 100 block of 10th Street Southeast

Oct. 9

11:49 a.m. Suspicious subject in 1200 block of Oregon Avenue Southeast

3:16 p.m. Criminal mischief in 1200 block of June Avenue Southeast

5:16 p.m. Criminal trespass in 100 block of June Avenue Southeast

