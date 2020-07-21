Bandon Police Department

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

July 10

1:56 a.m., traffic hazard at Second St. SE and Grand Ave. SE.

7:04 a.m., abandoned vehicle at Tish-A-Tang Road and Beach Loop Drive SW.

7:51 p.m., animal at large at mile post 260 on U.S. Highway 101.

1:54 p.m., menancing reported at Bandon City Park.

4:19 p.m., accident in the 1000 block of Oregon Ave. SW (Highway 101).

5:12 p.m., juvenile problem at 11th St. SE and Chicago Ave. SE.

11:44 p.m., driving complaint at 11th St. SE and Oregon Ave. SW.

July 11

7:38 a.m., harassment reported in the 400 block of Fourth St. SW.

1:26 p.m., mental subject in the 1300 block of Orgon Ave. SE

3:34 p.m., driving complaint at Bandon Shopping Center, 66 Michigan Ave. SE.

5:44 p.m., found property in the 1000 block of Allegheny Ave. SW.

5:55 p.m., report of shots fired in the 200 block of 15th St. SE.

July 12

5:23 a.m., assisted public in the 300 block of Fourth St. SW.

2:16 p.m., assisted outside agency in the 55000 block of Harrison Road.

10:03 p.m., illegal camping in the 300 block of Oregon Ave. SE.

11:11 p.m., animal that was lost was found in the Bandon area.

July 13

12:00 a.m., assisted public in the 400 block of Second St. SE.

1:17 a.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 1600 block of Oregon Ave. SW.

8:42 a.m., animal complaint 700 block of Bluff St. SW.

11:03 a.m., suspicious subject reported in the 1000 block of Second St. NE.

2:17 p.m., accident in the 1200 block of Oreogn Ave. SE.

3:10 p.m., driving complaint on Ohio Ave. NE.

9:07 p.m., found property in the area of Michigan Ave. and Second St. SE.

10:51 p.m., disturbance in the 130 block of Alabama Ave. SE.

July 14

12:00 a.m., noise complaint in the 300 block of Klamath Ave. NE.

6:33 a.m., warrant service at Fillmore Ave. SE and Second St. SE.

10:10 a.m., mental subjet in the 20 block of Ninth St. SW.

12:29 p.m., driving complaint at mile post 255 on Highway 101.

5:41 p.m., fraud reported in the 1000 block of Sixth St. SW.

6:02 p.m., driving complaint in the area of Eighth St. SW and Lincoln Ave. SW.

7:04 p.m., assisted public in the 1000 block of Second St. SE

8:02 p.m., driving complaint in the area of 11th St. SE and Fillmore Ave. SE.

July 15

3:12 a.m., assisted public in the 50 block of Michigan Ave. SE.

5:23 a.m., abandoned vehicle in the 48000 block of Highway 101.

7:20 a.m., training in the Coos County area.

7:53 a.m., suspicious vehicle reported in the area of Beach Loop Drive and 10th St. SW.

8:42 a.m., suspicious conditions in the area of 11th St. SW and Harrison Ave. SW. 

10:01 a.m., welfare check in the 40 block of Michigan Ave. NE.

1:22 p.m., driving complaint in the area of mile post 278 on Highway 101.

2:24 p.m., fraud reported in the 500 block of 9th St. SW.

1:43 p.m., suspicious subject reported in the 100 block of First St. SE.

5:22 p.m., criminal trespassing reported in the 600 block of 12th St. SW.

5:45 p.m., assisted public in the 500 block of Ninth St. SW.

6:50 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1300 block of Oregon Ave. SE.

July 16

9:59 a.m., alarm sounding in the 100 block of Alabama Ave. SE.

11:25 a.m., assisted public in the 500 block of Highway 101.

3:28 p.m., suspicious conditions in the area of mile post 260 on Highway 101.

5:00 p.m., traffic hazard in the area of mile post 2.5 on Highway 42S.

9:29 p.m., accident at Highway 101 and Johnson Creek Lane.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Connect With Us


Email Newsletters



Load comments