July 10
1:56 a.m., traffic hazard at Second St. SE and Grand Ave. SE.
7:04 a.m., abandoned vehicle at Tish-A-Tang Road and Beach Loop Drive SW.
7:51 p.m., animal at large at mile post 260 on U.S. Highway 101.
1:54 p.m., menancing reported at Bandon City Park.
4:19 p.m., accident in the 1000 block of Oregon Ave. SW (Highway 101).
5:12 p.m., juvenile problem at 11th St. SE and Chicago Ave. SE.
11:44 p.m., driving complaint at 11th St. SE and Oregon Ave. SW.
July 11
7:38 a.m., harassment reported in the 400 block of Fourth St. SW.
1:26 p.m., mental subject in the 1300 block of Orgon Ave. SE
3:34 p.m., driving complaint at Bandon Shopping Center, 66 Michigan Ave. SE.
5:44 p.m., found property in the 1000 block of Allegheny Ave. SW.
5:55 p.m., report of shots fired in the 200 block of 15th St. SE.
July 12
5:23 a.m., assisted public in the 300 block of Fourth St. SW.
2:16 p.m., assisted outside agency in the 55000 block of Harrison Road.
10:03 p.m., illegal camping in the 300 block of Oregon Ave. SE.
11:11 p.m., animal that was lost was found in the Bandon area.
July 13
12:00 a.m., assisted public in the 400 block of Second St. SE.
1:17 a.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 1600 block of Oregon Ave. SW.
8:42 a.m., animal complaint 700 block of Bluff St. SW.
11:03 a.m., suspicious subject reported in the 1000 block of Second St. NE.
2:17 p.m., accident in the 1200 block of Oreogn Ave. SE.
3:10 p.m., driving complaint on Ohio Ave. NE.
9:07 p.m., found property in the area of Michigan Ave. and Second St. SE.
10:51 p.m., disturbance in the 130 block of Alabama Ave. SE.
July 14
12:00 a.m., noise complaint in the 300 block of Klamath Ave. NE.
6:33 a.m., warrant service at Fillmore Ave. SE and Second St. SE.
10:10 a.m., mental subjet in the 20 block of Ninth St. SW.
12:29 p.m., driving complaint at mile post 255 on Highway 101.
5:41 p.m., fraud reported in the 1000 block of Sixth St. SW.
6:02 p.m., driving complaint in the area of Eighth St. SW and Lincoln Ave. SW.
7:04 p.m., assisted public in the 1000 block of Second St. SE
8:02 p.m., driving complaint in the area of 11th St. SE and Fillmore Ave. SE.
July 15
3:12 a.m., assisted public in the 50 block of Michigan Ave. SE.
5:23 a.m., abandoned vehicle in the 48000 block of Highway 101.
7:20 a.m., training in the Coos County area.
7:53 a.m., suspicious vehicle reported in the area of Beach Loop Drive and 10th St. SW.
8:42 a.m., suspicious conditions in the area of 11th St. SW and Harrison Ave. SW.
10:01 a.m., welfare check in the 40 block of Michigan Ave. NE.
1:22 p.m., driving complaint in the area of mile post 278 on Highway 101.
2:24 p.m., fraud reported in the 500 block of 9th St. SW.
1:43 p.m., suspicious subject reported in the 100 block of First St. SE.
5:22 p.m., criminal trespassing reported in the 600 block of 12th St. SW.
5:45 p.m., assisted public in the 500 block of Ninth St. SW.
6:50 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1300 block of Oregon Ave. SE.
July 16
9:59 a.m., alarm sounding in the 100 block of Alabama Ave. SE.
11:25 a.m., assisted public in the 500 block of Highway 101.
3:28 p.m., suspicious conditions in the area of mile post 260 on Highway 101.
5:00 p.m., traffic hazard in the area of mile post 2.5 on Highway 42S.
9:29 p.m., accident at Highway 101 and Johnson Creek Lane.
