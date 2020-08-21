Aug. 8
7:55 a.m., found property in the area of Ninth St. and Elmira Ave. SE.
9:47 a.m., disturbance in the 3200 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.
11:05 a.m., driving complaint at Highway 42 and North Bank Lane.
1:19 p.m., traffic stop at June Ave. SE and Second St. SE.
2:03 p.m., accident at U.S. Highway 101 and West Beaver Hill Road.
3:15 p.m., traffic stop at Jackson Ave. SW and Eighth St. SW.
3:28 p.m., traffic stop at Seventh St. SW and Lincoln Ave. SW.
3:36 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 60 block of North Ave. SE.
3:46 p.m., animal at large in the Bandon City Park.
3:58 p.m., burglary reported in the 1600 block of Harvard St. SE.
4:30 p.m., suspicious conditions at U.S. Highway 101 and Highway 42.
11:07 p.m., prowler reported in the area of Lincoln Ave. SW and Eighth St. SW.
Aug. 9
2:14 a.m., welfare check in the 800 block of 12th St. SW.
5:41 a.m., suspicious conditions in the 800 block of First St. SE
9:46 a.m., suspicious subject in at 44 Michigan Ave. NE.
11:50 a.m., traffic stop at Riverside Drive and U.S. Highway 101.
2:21 p.m., traffic stop at Second St. SE and North Ave. SE.
2:33 p.m., traffic stop at 13th St. SE and Oregon Ave. SW.
3:06 p.m., traffic stop at U.S. Highway 101 and Prosper Road Jct.
4:26 p.m., traffic stop at Oregon Ave. SW and 13th St. SE.
4:40 p.m., trafffic stop at U.S. Highway 101 and Second St. NE.
5:23 p.m., suspicious vehicle at Weber's Pier.
8:44 p.m., theft reported in the 3000 block of Grant Place SW.
Aug. 10
4:25 a.m., suspicious vehicle at Jetty Road SW.
12:20 p.m., accident at McKay's parking lot, 65 10th St. SW.
3:47 p.m., traffic stop at U.S. Highway 101 and Riverside Drive.
4:24 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 53000 block of Morrison Road.
6:02 p.m., animal at large on U.S. Highway 101 and Seven Devils Road.
10:01 p.m., noise complaint in the 1600 block of Harvard St. SE.
Aug. 11
2:07 a.m., suspicious conditions in the 55000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
1:04 p.m., criminal trespassing in the 87000 block of Lower Fourmile Lane.
2:02 p.m., suspicious vehicle in the area of Lower Fourmile Lane and Pioneer Road.
3:15 p.m., welfare check in the 1600 block of Harvard St. SE.
6:27 p.m., traffic stop at U.S. Highway 101 and Second St. NE.
10:51 p.m., traffic stop in the 1300 block of Oregon Ave. SE (U.S. Highway 101).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In