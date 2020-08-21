Bandon Police Department

Aug. 8

7:55 a.m., found property in the area of Ninth St. and Elmira Ave. SE.

9:47 a.m., disturbance in the 3200 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.

11:05 a.m., driving complaint at Highway 42 and North Bank Lane.

1:19 p.m., traffic stop at June Ave. SE and Second St. SE.

2:03 p.m., accident at U.S. Highway 101 and West Beaver Hill Road.

3:15 p.m., traffic stop at Jackson Ave. SW and Eighth St. SW.

3:28 p.m., traffic stop at Seventh St. SW and Lincoln Ave. SW.

3:36 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 60 block of North Ave. SE.

3:46 p.m., animal at large in the Bandon City Park.

3:58 p.m., burglary reported in the 1600 block of Harvard St. SE.

4:30 p.m., suspicious conditions at U.S. Highway 101 and Highway 42.

11:07 p.m., prowler reported in the area of Lincoln Ave. SW and Eighth St. SW.

Aug. 9

2:14 a.m., welfare check in the 800 block of 12th St. SW.

5:41 a.m., suspicious conditions in the 800 block of First St. SE

9:46 a.m., suspicious subject in at 44 Michigan Ave. NE.

11:50 a.m., traffic stop at Riverside Drive and U.S. Highway 101.

2:21 p.m., traffic stop at Second St. SE and North Ave. SE.

2:33 p.m., traffic stop at 13th St. SE and Oregon Ave. SW.

3:06 p.m., traffic stop at U.S. Highway 101 and Prosper Road Jct.

4:26 p.m., traffic stop at Oregon Ave. SW and 13th St. SE.

4:40 p.m., trafffic stop at U.S. Highway 101 and Second St. NE.

5:23 p.m., suspicious vehicle at Weber's Pier.

8:44 p.m., theft reported in the 3000 block of Grant Place SW.

Aug. 10

4:25 a.m., suspicious vehicle at Jetty Road SW.

12:20 p.m., accident at McKay's parking lot, 65 10th St. SW.

3:47 p.m., traffic stop at U.S. Highway 101 and Riverside Drive.

4:24 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 53000 block of Morrison Road.

6:02 p.m., animal at large on U.S. Highway 101 and Seven Devils Road.

10:01 p.m., noise complaint in the 1600 block of Harvard St. SE.

Aug. 11

2:07 a.m., suspicious conditions in the 55000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

1:04 p.m., criminal trespassing in the 87000 block of Lower Fourmile Lane.

2:02 p.m., suspicious vehicle in the area of Lower Fourmile Lane and Pioneer Road.

3:15 p.m., welfare check in the 1600 block of Harvard St. SE.

6:27 p.m., traffic stop at U.S. Highway 101 and Second St. NE.

10:51 p.m., traffic stop in the 1300 block of Oregon Ave. SE (U.S. Highway 101).

