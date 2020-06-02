May 11
3:39 a.m., deceased subject in the 600 block of Eighth Street.
12:07 p.m., suspicious conditions at McKay's, 65 10th St. SE.
5:19 p.m., criminal trespassing at Wilson's Market, 90 June Ave. SE.
5:23 p.m., disturbance in the 1100 block of Fourth St. NE.
6:16 p.m., theft in the 400 block of Fifth St. SE.
May 12
5:51 p.m., disabled vehicle in the area of First St. SE and North Ave. SE.
6:12 p.m., driving complaint in the 1500 block of Harvard St. SE.
10:28 p.m., criminal trespassing in the 47000 block of Highway 101.
11:32 p.m., traffic stop in the area of 20th Street and Highway 101.
May 13
5:58 a.m., traffic stop in the 1000 block of Sixth St. SW.
12:52 p.m., suspicious subject in the 200 block of Madison Ave.
2:21 p.m., criminal mischief reported, 555 Highway 101 (City Hall).
5:40 p.m., suspicious conditions iin the 1100 block of Baltimore Ave. SE.
8:46 p.m., deceased animal in the area of Riverside Drive and Highway 101.
May 14
7:51 a.m., shoplifter reported at McKay's, 65 10th St. SE.
4:48 p.m., harassment reported in the 400 block of Lincoln Ave. SW.
6:16 p.m., accident at mile post 252 on Highway 101.
9:38 p.m., animal that was lost was found in the 200 block of Bandon Ave. SW.
May 15
9:42 a.m., deceased subject in the 1000 block of Sixth St. SW.
1:36 p.m., driving complaint at mile post 245 on Highway 101 (Coos Bay).
5:02 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 88000 block of Tokyo Lane.
May 16
12:52 p.m., disabled vehicle in the area of Highway 101 and Randolph Road.
4:02 p.m., driving complaint in the 100 block of First St. SE.
5:27 p.m., assisted public in the 1100 block of Fourth St. NE.
6:32 p.m., disturbance in the 800 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.
May 17
12:42 a.m., suspicious conditions in the area of Chicago Ave. SE and Second St. NE.
1:56 a.m., animal complaint in the 300 block of Klamath Ave. NE.
2:42 a.m., missing person reported in the 87000 block of McTimmons Lane.
7:23 a.m. found property in the 40 block of North Ave.
9:25 a.m., mental subject reported on Port of Bandon property.
10:09 a.m., disturbance in the 55000 block of Skyview Road.
1:23 p.m., suspicious conditions on Fillmore Ave.
5:48 p.m., welfare check on Bullards Beach Road.
