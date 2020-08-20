Aug. 3
8:37 a.m., assisted outside agency on Bullard Beach Road.
11:38 a.m., found property at Bandon City Park.
11:45 a.m., lost property reported in the Bandon area.
12:16 p.m., welfare check in the 600 block of Second St. SE.
1:39 p.m., assisted public in the 600 block of Second St. SE.
3:03 p.m, suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Ninth St. SE.
7:15 p.m., found property in the area of Beach Loop Drive.
9:04 p.m, suspicious conditions in the 200 block of Ninth St. SE.
Aug. 4
7:48 a.m., traffic stop at Second St. SE and June Ave. SE.
9:20 a.m., casual contact at mile post 13 on North Bank Lane.
9:40 a.m., suspicious subject in the area of mile post 279 on U.S Highway 101.
10 a.m., welfare check in the 90 block of 17th St. SE..
10:19 a.m., traffic stop at U.S. Highway 101 and 18th St. SE.
10:40 a.m., traffic stop at 11th St. SE and Baltimore Ave. SE.
11:13 a.m., traffic stop at Franklin Ave. SW and 11th St. SW.
12:08 p.m., traffic stop at U.S. Highway 101 and Bullards Beach Road.
12:17 p.m, suspicious subject at mile post 279 on U.S. Highway 101.
1:08 p.m., traffic stop at Randolph Road and Marsh.
4:45 p.m., driving complaint at mile post 275 on U.S. Highway 101.
5:24 p.m., hit and run reported at McKay's parking lot, 65 10th St. SE.
6:18 p.m., animal complaint at Coquille Point.
7:01 p.m., warrant service at Bandon City Park.
8:44 p.m., illegal camping reported in the 1400 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.
Aug. 5
7:50 a.m., casual contact at Police Department, 555 Highway 101.
11:23 a.m., assisted public in the 50 block of Michigan Ave.
12:10 p.m., suspicious subject at Ray's Food Place, 66 Michigan Ave. SE.
2:43 p.m., eluding at mile post 295 on U.S. Highway 101.
6:16 p.m., accident at McKay's parking lot, 65 10th St. SE.
7:11 p.m., juvenile problem on Harrison Ave. SW.
10:14 p.m., deceased subject at Westwind Court, 465 Fourth St. SW.
Aug. 6
11:11 a.m., suspicious vehicle at Devil's Kitchen beach access.
11:15 a.m., suspicious conditions at Bandon City Park.
12:44 p.m., driving complaint at mile post 6 on Highway 42S.
1:10 p.m., found property turned in to Bandon Police Department, 555 Highway 101.
3:44 p.m., suspicious vehicle at 18th St. and Allegheny Road.
8:23 p.m., unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle reported in the 1000 block of Harlem Ave. SE.
9:40 p.m., illegal camping in the 1400 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.
11:26 p.m., traffic stop at First St. NE and June Ave. NE.
Aug. 7
5:39 a.m., traffic stop at U.S. Highway 101 and Prosper Road Junction.
5:52 a.m., warrant service at First Street SE and Chicago Ave. SE.
7:14 a.m., traffic stop at U.S. Highway 101 and Seabird Drive.
7:45 a.m., suspicious vehicle reported at Ray's Food Place, 66 Michigan Ave. SE.
7:50 a.m., suspicious vehicle reported at the South Jetty.
8:07 a.m., suspicious conditions reported in the Bandon area.
9:37 a.m., assisted public in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
11:02 a.m., traffic stop at U.S. Highway 101 and Batson Lane.
11:13 a.m., disabled vehicle at U.S. Highway 101 and Two Mile Lane.
11:31 a.m., traffic stop on 12th St. SE.
12:48 p.m., assisted public at Second St. SE and Delaware Ave. SE.
12:50 p.m., parking complaint in the 1000 block of Fifth St. NE.
3:05 p.m., traffic stop in the 800 block of Second St. SE.
7:52 p.m., suspicious conditions at mile post 257 on U.S. Highway 101.
8:16 p.m., accident at mile post 13 on North Bank Lane.
9:48 p.m., misuse of 9-1-1 at Westwind Court, 465 Fourth St. SW.
10:58 p.m., disturbance in the area of Ninth St. SE and Grand St. SE.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In