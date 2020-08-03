July 17
8:01 a.m., parking complaint at Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
8:23 a.m., disturbance in the 87000 block of McTimmon's Lane.
12:07 p.m., suspicious conditions reported in the 60 block of 17th St.
12:58 p.m., suspicious subject reported at Ray's Food Place, 66 Michigan Ave. SE.
2:15 p.m., mental subject reported in the 400 block of Fourth St. SW.
2:25 p.m., disturbance in the 1800 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.
4:13 p.m., traffic hazard at mile post 274 on U.S. Highway 101.
8:13 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1100 block of Baltimore Ave. SE.
10:10 p.m., criminal mischief in the 1000 block of Second St. SE.
10:49 p.m., suspicious conditions reported in the 1000 block of Eighth ST. SW.
July 18
2:21 a.m., suspicious subject at U.S. Highway 101 and Riverside Drive.
9:54 a.m., criminal trespassing in the 1000 block of Second St. SE.
1:30 p.m., disabled vehicle at Highway 42S and Second St. SE.
1:51 p.m., assisted public at Weber's Pier.
2:55 p.m., theft reported in the 1000 block of Fillmore Ave. SE.
4:28 p.m., theft reported in the 1000 block of Fillmore Ave. SE.
July 19
12:41 a.m., suspicious subject in the 100 block of Alabama Ave. SE.
3:34 a.m., prowler reported in the 600 block of 11th St. SE.
7:03 a.m., assisted outside agency in the 1200 block of Newport Ave. SW.
8:53 a.m., hit and run reported in the 200 block of Madison Ave. SW.
11:50 a.m., mental subject reported in the 400 block of Fourth St. SW.
12:05 p.m., disorderly conduct at mile post 276 on U.S. Highway 101.
2:55 p.m., criminal trespassing in the 1600 block of Oregon Ave. SW.
3:15 p.m., parking complaint at Weber's Pier.
3:29 p.m., animal complaint in the 1000 block of Portland Ave. SW.
5:01 p.m., accident at Highway 42S and Second St. SE.
7:41 p.m., suspicious subject in the area of 13th St. SE and Oregon Ave. SW.
9:13 p.m., illegal dumping in the 60 block of North Ave. SE.
9:17 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 900 block of Seventh St. SW.
July 20
8:42 a.m., accident at mile post 258 on U.S. Highway 101.
8:45 a.m., suspicious subject in Old Town area.
9:05 a.m., threats reported in the 2900 block of Ruby Court.
9:15 a.m., utility problem reported in the 700 block of 11th St. SE.
9:23 a.m., suspicious subject reported in the 200 block of First St. SW.
12:25 p.m., criminal trespassing reported in the 87000 block of 20th St. SE.
1:53 p.m., warrant service in the 47000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
3:35 p.m., suspicious subject in the 47000 block of Highway 101.
4:51 p.m., driving complaint at June Ave. SE and Second St. SE.
8:29 p.m., suspicious vehicle at Seacrest Drive and Windcrest Drive.
July 21
12:18 a.m., suicidal subject in the Bandon area.
2:19 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the area of First St. SE and Chicago Ave. SE
4:15 p.m., lost property reported at Ray's Food Place, 66 Michigan Ave. SE.
5:35 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 1000 block of First St. NE.
7:30 p.m., illegal dumping reported in the 100 block of Eighth St. SW.
8:49 p.m., suspicious conditions in the Beach Loop Drive area.
July 22
1:11 a.m., welfare check in the area of mile post 258 on U.S. Highway 101.
7:44 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the area of Third St. NE and North Ave. NE.
7:51 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the area of Seacrest Drive and Windcrest Drive.
10:48 a.m., suspicious conditions in the 800 block of First St. SE.
12:31 p.m., mental subject in the 400 block of First St. SW.
2:05 p.m., threats reported to police department, 555 Highway 101.
3:20 p.m., criminal trespassing at McKay's, 65 10th St. SE.
3:51 p.m., driving complaint at mile post 252 on U.S. Highway 101.
6:20 p.m., civil problem in the 1100 block of Sixth St. NE.
6:22 p.m., mental subject in the 49000 block of Gaylord Road, Myrtle Point.
10:25 p.m., suspicious conditions in Bandon City Park.
July 23
7:10 a.m., suspicious vehicle at U.S. Highway 101 and Dahl Lane.
8:19 a.m., accident in the 57000 block of Seven Devils Road.
8:40 a.m., suspicious subject in Bandon City Park.
10:38 a.m., mental subject in the 400 block of Fourth St. SW.
4:05 p.m., suspicious subject in the 1000 block of Second St. SE.
4:46 p.m., driving complaint at mile post 255 on U.S. Highway 101.
5:07 p.m., lost property in the Bandon area.
6:30 p.m., suspicious conditions in the area of Fourth St. SE and Michigan Ave. SE.
6:48 p.m., driving complaint at mile post 6 on Highway 42S.
7:41 p.m., mental subject in the 20 block of Ninth St. SW.
10:06 p.m., suspicious subject at Ninth St. SW and Beach Loop Drive SW.
11:35 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 1300 block of Oregon Ave. SE.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In