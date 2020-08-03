Bandon Police Department

July 17

8:01 a.m., parking complaint at Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.

8:23 a.m., disturbance in the 87000 block of McTimmon's Lane.

12:07 p.m., suspicious conditions reported in the 60 block of 17th St.

12:58 p.m., suspicious subject reported at Ray's Food Place, 66 Michigan Ave. SE.

2:15 p.m., mental subject reported in the 400 block of Fourth St. SW.

2:25 p.m., disturbance in the 1800 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.

4:13 p.m., traffic hazard at mile post 274 on U.S. Highway 101.

8:13 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1100 block of Baltimore Ave. SE.

10:10 p.m., criminal mischief in the 1000 block of Second St. SE.

10:49 p.m., suspicious conditions reported in the 1000 block of Eighth ST. SW.

July 18

2:21 a.m., suspicious subject at U.S. Highway 101 and Riverside Drive.

9:54 a.m., criminal trespassing in the 1000 block of Second St. SE.

1:30 p.m., disabled vehicle at Highway 42S and Second St. SE.

1:51 p.m., assisted public at Weber's Pier.

2:55 p.m., theft reported in the 1000 block of Fillmore Ave. SE.

4:28 p.m., theft reported in the 1000 block of Fillmore Ave. SE.

July 19

12:41 a.m., suspicious subject in the 100 block of Alabama Ave. SE.

3:34 a.m., prowler reported in the 600 block of 11th St. SE.

7:03 a.m., assisted outside agency in the 1200 block of Newport Ave. SW.

8:53 a.m., hit and run reported in the 200 block of Madison Ave. SW.

11:50 a.m., mental subject reported in the 400 block of Fourth St. SW.

12:05 p.m., disorderly conduct at mile post 276 on U.S. Highway 101.

2:55 p.m., criminal trespassing in the 1600 block of Oregon Ave. SW.

3:15 p.m., parking complaint at Weber's Pier.

3:29 p.m., animal complaint in the 1000 block of Portland Ave. SW.

5:01 p.m., accident at Highway 42S and Second St. SE.

7:41 p.m., suspicious subject in the area of 13th St. SE and Oregon Ave. SW.

9:13 p.m., illegal dumping in the 60 block of North Ave. SE.

9:17 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 900 block of Seventh St. SW.

July 20

8:42 a.m., accident at mile post 258 on U.S. Highway 101.

8:45 a.m., suspicious subject in Old Town area.

9:05 a.m., threats reported in the 2900 block of Ruby Court.

9:15 a.m., utility problem reported in the 700 block of 11th St. SE.

9:23 a.m., suspicious subject reported in the 200 block of First St. SW.

12:25 p.m., criminal trespassing reported in the 87000 block of 20th St. SE.

1:53 p.m., warrant service in the 47000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

3:35 p.m., suspicious subject in the 47000 block of Highway 101.

4:51 p.m., driving complaint at June Ave. SE and Second St. SE.

8:29 p.m., suspicious vehicle at Seacrest Drive and Windcrest Drive.

July 21

12:18 a.m., suicidal subject in the Bandon area.

2:19 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the area of First St. SE and Chicago Ave. SE

4:15 p.m., lost property reported at Ray's Food Place, 66 Michigan Ave. SE.

5:35 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 1000 block of First St. NE.

7:30 p.m., illegal dumping reported in the 100 block of Eighth St. SW.

8:49 p.m., suspicious conditions in the Beach Loop Drive area.

July 22

1:11 a.m., welfare check in the area of mile post 258 on U.S. Highway 101.

7:44 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the area of Third St. NE and North Ave. NE.

7:51 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the area of Seacrest Drive and Windcrest Drive.

10:48 a.m., suspicious conditions in the 800 block of First St. SE.

12:31 p.m., mental subject in the 400 block of First St. SW.

2:05 p.m., threats reported to police department, 555 Highway 101.

3:20 p.m., criminal trespassing at McKay's, 65 10th St. SE.

3:51 p.m., driving complaint at mile post 252 on U.S. Highway 101.

6:20 p.m., civil problem in the 1100 block of Sixth St. NE.

6:22 p.m., mental subject in the 49000 block of Gaylord Road, Myrtle Point.

10:25 p.m., suspicious conditions in Bandon City Park.

July 23

7:10 a.m., suspicious vehicle at U.S. Highway 101 and Dahl Lane.

8:19 a.m., accident in the 57000 block of Seven Devils Road.

8:40 a.m., suspicious subject in Bandon City Park.

10:38 a.m., mental subject in the 400 block of Fourth St. SW.

4:05 p.m., suspicious subject in the 1000 block of Second St. SE.

4:46 p.m., driving complaint at mile post 255 on U.S. Highway 101.

5:07 p.m., lost property in the Bandon area.

6:30 p.m., suspicious conditions in the area of Fourth St. SE and Michigan Ave. SE.

6:48 p.m., driving complaint at mile post 6 on Highway 42S.

7:41 p.m., mental subject in the 20 block of Ninth St. SW.

10:06 p.m., suspicious subject at Ninth St. SW and Beach Loop Drive SW.

11:35 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 1300 block of Oregon Ave. SE.

