Bandon Police Department

Nov. 20

6:41 a.m., deceased subject in the 1000 block of Third Street SE

11:37 a.m., driving complaint at mile post 260 on U.S. Highway 101

12:24 p.m., accident at 225 Ninth Street SE

2:07 p.m., suspicious subject at 1130 Baltimore Ave. SE

2:33 p.m., traffic stop at 101 Chicago Ave. SE

3:19 p.m., suspicious conditions at 225 Ninth St. SE

3:56 p.m., suspicious subject at 105 12th St. SE

7:37 p.m., civil problem at 325 Second St. SE

7:41 p.m., casual contact at China Creek beach access

7:57 p.m., suspicious vehicle at Seabird Drive and Natalie Way

9:20 p.m., casual contact at the South Jetty

9:34 p.m., traffic stop at Oregon Avenue SW and 11th Street SE

10:38 p.m., suspicious vehicle at former Rogge Mill

10:54 p.m., security check, 555 Highway 101

Nov. 21

12:08 a.m., traffic stop at 11th Street SW and Beach Loop Drive SW

12:16 a.m., security check, 1200 11th Street SW

1:14 a.m., security check, 1320 Oregon Avenue SW 

5:18 a.m., medical call, 1325 Oregon Avenue SE 

5:49 a.m., parking complaint at 66 Michigan Avenue SE

9:06 a.m., criminal trespassing at 475 Elmira Avenue SE

9:56 a.m., information, South Jetty

1:25 p.m., assist public, 555 Oregon Avenue SE

1:56 p.m., driving complaint, mile post 257 on U.S. Highway 101

2:10 p.m., burglary at 197 Harlem Avenue NE

5:38 p.m., traffic stop at 11th Street SE and Fillmore Avenue SE

5:53 p.m., abandoned vehicle, Second Street NE

6:20 p.m., traffic stop, Second Street SE

7:56 p.m., suspicious subject at 135 Alabama Avenue SE

8:14 p.m., traffic stop at 135 Alabama Avenue SE

9 p.m., traffic stop at Oregon Avenue SW and 14th Street SE

11:15 p.m., traffic stop at 1200 11th St. SW

Nov. 22

12:43 a.m., security check at 1320 Oregon Avenue SW

12:36 a.m., traffic stop at U.S. Highway 101 and Seabird Drive SW

2:03 a.m., security check, 555 Highway 101 

7:50 a.m., lost property, 66 Michigan Avenue SE

8:08 a.m., disorderly conduct, 980 Oregon Avenue SW

9:26 a.m., alarm at 105 12th Street SE

11:49 a.m., flooding at Elmira Avenue SE and U.S. Highway 101

12:07 p.m., accident at Bandon City Park

12:26 p.m., casual contract at First Street NE and North Avenue NE

12:33 p.m., alarm at 180 17th Street SE

12:41 p.m., casual contact, 11th Street SW and Newport Avenue SW

2:21 p.m., welfare check at 135 Alabama Avenue SE

2:31 p.m., fire on Astor Lane

4:47 p.m., suspicious subject, 325 Second Street SE

5:56 p.m., fire, Face Rock

6:29 p.m., traffic stop, U.S. Highway 101 and Grand Avenue

9:22 p.m., traffic stop, U.S.Highway 101 and Fahy Road

9:56 p.m., suspicious conditions, 966 Beach Loop Drive SW

10:42 p.m., security check, 1200 11th Street SW

Nov. 23

12:38 a.m., casual contact, Whiskey Run Beach

1:12 A.M., security check, 1320 Oregon Avenue SW

9:44 a.m., traffic stop, Second Street SE and Baltimore Avenue SE

12:18 p.m., lost property, 65 10th Street SE

12:36 p.m., suspicious vehicle, 184 Michigan Avenue NE

2:07 p.m., criminal trespassing, 66 Michigan Avenue SE

2:22 p.m., suspicious subject, 66 Michigan Avenue SE

3:32 p.m., animal at large, 1345 Michigan Avenue NE

4:42 p.m., assist public, 135 Alabama Avenue SE

5:08 p.m., suspicious conditions, First Street NE and Michigan Avenue NE

7:22 p.m., suspicious subject, U.S. Highway 101 and Second Street NE

7:49 p.m., casual contact, 980 Oregon Avenue SW

7:54 p.m., traffic stop, U.S. Highway 101 and Chicago Avenue SE

8:20 p.m., traffic stop, Eighth Street SW and Edison Avenue SW

8:54 p.m., driving complaint, 325 Second Street SE

9:54 p.m., traffic stop, Harlem Avenue SE and U.S. Highway 101

10:05 p.m., casual contact, 88584 Windhurst Lane

Nov. 24

12:17 a.m., traffic stop, U.S. Highway 101 and Medohill Lane

1:23 a.m., traffic stop, Highway 42S and Ohio Avenue SE

9:11 a.m., animal at large, 1295 Oregon Avenue SE

11:31 a.m., assist public, City Park

12:53 p.m., abandoned vehicle, Ninth Street SW and Portland Avenue SW

5:24 p.m., assist public, 1095 Alabama Avenue SE

5:47 p.m., patrol check, Old Town

6:25 p.m., traffic stop, mile post 261 U.S. Highway 101

6:25 p.m., alarm, 54250 Rohrer Road

7:18 p.m., traffic stop, Oregon Avenue SW and 10th Street SE

9:33 p.m., traffic stop, mile post 261 U.S. Highway 101

9:48 p.m., traffic stop, U.S. Highway 101 and 10th Street

10:05 p.m., traffic stop, mile post 261 U.S. Highway 101

11:25 p.m., suspicious vehicle, 66 Michigan Avenue SE

Nov. 25

12:27 a.m., traffic stop, U.S. Highway 101 and Highway 42S

12:22 a.m., suspicious conditions, 55 Michigan Avenue SE

1:06 a.m., suspicious conditions, 1200 11th St. SW

1:52 a.m., suspicious vehicle, 465 Second Street SE

2:36 a.m., traffic stop, 65 10th Street SE

2:46 a.m., medical assist, 11th Street SW and Allegheny Avenue SW

3:39 a.m., suicidal subject, 54973 Rosa Road

11:57 p.m., security check, 555 Highway 101

Nov. 26

12:49 a.m., casual contact, 480 First Street SW

12:53 a.m., security check, 1200 11th St. SW

1:38 a.m., mental subject, 260 Fifth Street SE

2:49 a.m., traffic stop, 980 Oregon Avenue SW

