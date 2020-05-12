April 30
4:24 a.m., suspicious vehicle on Riverside Drive NE, handled.
2:23 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 300 block of Second St. SE, handled.
3:19 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 300 block of Second St. SE, handled.
5:12 p.m., disturbance in the 1200 block of June Ave. SE, handled.
7:40 p.m., disturbance in the 1000 block of Michigan Ave. NE, handled.
8:40 p.m., traffic stop at 11th and Allegheny Ave. SW, warning issued.
9:24 p.m., suspicious vehicle at First St. and Fillmore Ave. SE, handled.
10:13 p.m., burglary reported in the 97000 block of Bill Creek Lane, handled.
May 1
12:40 a.m., suspicious vehicle at Weber's Pier, handled.
1:31 a.m., mental subject in the 87000 block of Bill Creek Lane, handled.
3:40 a.m., mental subject in the 1000 block of Sixth St. SW, handled.
10:14 a.m., suspicious conditions at First St. and Chicago Ave. SE, handled.
11:18 a.m., animal at large in the 700 block of Harrison Ave. SW, information.
11:27 a.m., welfare check in the 300 block of Delaware Ave. SE, handled.
11:56 a.m., suspicious conditions in the 87000 block of Bill Creed Lane, handled.
1:01 p.m., criminal mischief in the 500 block of Oregon Ave. SE, information.
1:12 p.m., traffic stop at 11th St. SE and Oregon Ave. SW, warning.
4:47 p.m., criminal trespassing in the 2700 block of Oregon Ave. SW, handled.
7:54 p.m., harassment in the 40 block of Michigan Ave. NE, information.
9:42 p.m., attempt to locate at mile post 260 on U.S. Highway 101, information.
10:02 p.m., traffic stop at Third and Fillmore Ave. SE, warning.
May 2
12:08 a.m., traffic stop at Highway 101 and Second St. NE, warning.
12:30 a.m., assist outside agency at Highway 101 and Beaver Hill Lane in Coquille, handled.
9:58 a.m., criminal mischief in the 50 block of Michigan Ave SE, report due.
11:12 a.m., illegal dumpiing in the 500 block of Highway 101, handled.
1:34 p.m., child related call in the 800 block of 12th St. SW, handled.
3:41 p.m., criminal trespassing at Second Street and Fillmore Ave. SE, handled.
9:19 p.m., traffic stop at state Highway 42S and Second St. SE, warning.
May 3
12:31 a.m., Bandon Rural Fire Department call to mile post 3 on Highway 42S, information.
8:11 a.m., deceased subject in the 55000 block of Madrone Drive, report due.
10:24 a.m., suspicious conditions in the 200 block of Fillmore Ave. SE, warning.
12:43 p.m., traffic stop at Highway 101 and Bullards Beach Road, warning.
2:13 p.m., suspicious subject in the area of 15th and Baltimore Ave. SE, handled.
7 p.m., abandoned vehicle at Harvard St., handled.
8:07 p.m., theft in the 1100 block of Baltimore Ave. SE, report due.
9:38 p.m., disabled vehicle at Highway 101 and Weiss Estates Lane, handled.
11:34 p.m., noise complaint in the 800 block of 10th St. SW, information.
11:40 p.m., suspicious subject in the 800 block of Franklin Ave. SW, information.
