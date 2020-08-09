Bandon Police Department

July 20

8:42 a.m., accident at mile post 258 on U.S. Highway 101.

8:45 a.m., suspicious subject in Old Town area.

9:05 a.m., threats reported in the 2900 block of Ruby Court.

9:15 a.m., utility problem reported in the 700 block of 11th St. SE.

9:23 a.m., suspicious subject reported in the 200 block of First St. SW.

12:25 p.m., criminal trespassing reported in the 87000 block of 20th St. SE.

1:53 p.m., warrant service in the 47000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

3:35 p.m., suspicious subject in the 47000 block of Highway 101.

4:51 p.m., driving complaint at June Ave. SE and Second St. SE.

8:29 p.m., suspicious vehicle at Seacrest Drive and Windcrest Drive.

July 21

12:18 a.m., suicidal subject in the Bandon area.

2:19 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the area of First St. SE and Chicago Ave. SE

4:15 p.m., lost property reported at Ray's Food Place, 66 Michigan Ave. NE.

5:35 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 1000 block of First St. NE.

7:30 p.m., illegal dumping reported in the 100 block of Eighth St. SW.

8:49 p.m., suspicious conditions in the Beach Loop Drive area.

July 22

1:11 a.m., welfare check in the area of mile post 258 on U.S. Highway 101.

7:44 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the area of Third St. NE and North Ave. NE.

7:51 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the area of Seacrest Drive and Windcrest Drive.

10:48 a.m., suspicious conditions in the 800 block of First St. SE.

12:31 p.m., mental subject at Westwind Court, 465 Fourth St. SW.

2:05 p.m., threats reported to police department, 555 Highway 101.

3:20 p.m., criminal trespassing at McKay's, 65 10th St. SE.

3:51 p.m., driving complaint at mile post 252 on U.S. Highway 101.

6:20 p.m., civil problem in the 1100 block of Sixth St. NE.

6:22 p.m., mental subject in the 49000 block of Gaylord Road, Myrtle Point.

10:25 p.m., suspicious conditions in Bandon City Park.

July 23

7:10 a.m., suspicious vehicle at U.S. Highway 101 and Dahl Lane.

8:19 a.m., accident in the 57000 block of Seven Devils Road.

8:40 a.m., suspicious subject in Bandon City Park.

10:38 a.m., mental subject at Westwind Court, 465 Fourth St. SW. 

4:05 p.m., suspicious subject in the 1000 block of Second St. SE.

4:46 p.m., driving complaint at mile post 255 on U.S. Highway 101.

5:07 p.m., lost property in the Bandon area.

6:30 p.m., suspicious conditions in the area of Fourth St. SE and Michigan Ave. SE.

6:48 p.m., driving complaint at mile post 6 on Highway 42S.

7:41 p.m., mental subject in the 20 block of Ninth St. SW.

10:06 p.m., suspicious subject at Ninth St. SW and Beach Loop Drive SW.

11:35 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 1300 block of Oregon Ave. SE.

July 24

6:10 a.m., warrant service in the 60 block of North Ave. NE.

6:33 a.m., animal complaint at Bandon City Park.

7:33 a.m., traffic hazard at mile post 258 on U.S. Highway 101.

11:35 a.m., welfare check ini the 900 block of Harlem Ave. SE.

3:04 p.m., hit and run reported at McKay's parking lot, 65 10th St. SE.

5:52 p.m., disabled vehicle at 11th St. SE and Oregon Ave. SW.

9:21 p.m., illegal camping at Baltimore Ave. SE and 10th St. SE.

9:26 p.m., mental subject at Westwind Court, 465 Fourth St. SW.

10:11 p.m., suspicious subject in the area of U.S. Highway 101 and Croft Lake Lane.

July 25

9:27 a.m., theft reported at 325 Second St. SE.

10:10 a.m., suspicious subject reported on the beach at the 153 marker.

10:20 a.m., suspicious subject at McKay's, 65 10th St. SE. 

12:36 p.m., assist public in the 200 block of Madison Ave. SW.

1:32 p.m., suspicious conditions reported at Police Department, 555 Highway 101.

2:36 p.m., found property at the Bandon Visitor Center.

4:11 p.m., assist public in the 49000 block of Highway 101.

4:20 p.m., casual contact at McKay's, 65 10th St. SE.

7:35 p.m., mental subject at Westwind Court, 465 Fourth St. SW.

7:44 p.m., suspicious conditions at Fourth St. NE and North Ave. NE.

8:58 p.m., accident in the 600 block of Riverside Drive NE.

9:41 p.m., theft reported at 980 Oregon Ave. SW.

July 26

2:50 a.m., assist outside agency at mile post 6 on Highway 42, Coquille.

6:58 a.m., criminal trespassing reported at McKay's, 65 10th St. SE.

9:30 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the 88000 block of Brown Lane.

9:43 a.m., criminal trespassing reported int he 87000 block of Doberman Lane.

11:17 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the 88000 block of Brown Lane.

12:29 p.m., criminal trespassing at McKay's, 65 10th St.

1:44 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1100 block of Fourth St. NE.

2:30 p.m., driving complaint at mile post 280 on U.S. Highway 101.

2:33 p.m., accident at U.S. Highway 101 and Sydnam Lane.

5:44 p.m., mental subject at Westwind Court, 465 Fourth St. SW. 

7:30 p.m., suspicious vehicle at Devil's Kitchen beach access.

9:07 p.m., accident at Chicago Ave. SE and Second St. SE.

July 27

9:21 a.m., fire in the 600 block of Harrison Ave. SW.

2:20 p.m., security check at Bandon City Park.

July 28

12:30 a.m., suspicious vehicle at 11th St. SW and Allegheny Ave. SW.

4:41 a.m., criminal mischief at mile post 276 on U.S. Highway 101.

7:01 a.m., driving complaint at Bethel Mtn. Lane and U.S. Highway 101.

7:51 a.m., traffic hazard at Devil's Kitchen pump house.

8:02 a.m., suspicious conditions at Whiskey Run beach, Coos Bay.

9:33 a.m., suspicious vehicle at U.S. Highway 101 and Riverside Drive.

11:52 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Oregon Ave. SE

1:58 p.m., welfare check in the 500 block of Sixth St. SE.

6:38 p.m., accident on Riverside Drive.

9:09 p.m., noise complaint in the 90 block of June Ave.

July 29

6:13 a.m., illegal camping at Bandon City Park.

10:49 a.m., casual contact at First St. SE and Elmira Ave. SE.

11:02 a.m., fire at Bradley Lake.

11:43 a.m., suspicious vehicle at Ohio Ave. NE and Second St. NE.

12:07 p.m., animal lost, was found in the 89000 block of Cranberry Bog Lane.

12:47 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 1300 block of Strawberry Drive SW.

2:01 p.m., drug information in the 48000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

4:04 p.m., recovered stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of Oregon Ave. SE.

8:48 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1600 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.

July 30

4:52 a.m., suspicious conditions in the 1200 block of Riverside Drive NE.

6:46 a.m., suspicious subject in the 600 block of Second St. SE.

9:35 a.m., assist public in the 55000 block of Fish Hatchery Road.

12:15 p.m., casual contact in the 200 block of Madison Ave. SW.

12:30 p.m., traffic hazard in the 200 block of Madison Ave. SW.

1:46 p.m., parking complaint in the 300 block of First St. SE.

3:33 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 200 block of Second St. SE.

5:37 p.m., casual contact at Fifth St. SE and Fillmore Ave. SE.

7 p.m, welfare check at mile post 334 on U.S. Highway 101. 

July 31

5:30 a.m., assist public at Pacific View, 1000 Sixth St. SW.

6:39 a.m., warrant service at U.S. Highway 101 and Riverside Drive SW.

10:20 a.m., theft reported at Bandon Supply, 1120 Fillmore Ave. SE.

10:48 a.m., mental subject in the 1500 block of Harvard St. SE.

2 p.m., casual contact at mile post 276 on U.S. Highway 101.

4:37 p.m., located missing person in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 101.

4:59 p.m., driving complaint at Oregon Ave. SW and Eighth St. SW.

5:45 p.m., suspicious subject reported on U.S. Highway 101.

6:55 p.m., driving complaint at U.S. Highway 101 and Riverside Drive.

7:45 p.m., mental subject in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 101.

9:37 p.m., mental subject in the 87000 block of McTimmon's Lane.

11:07 p.m., recovered stolen vehicle at U.S. Highway 101 and New Lake Lane.

