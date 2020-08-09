July 20
8:42 a.m., accident at mile post 258 on U.S. Highway 101.
8:45 a.m., suspicious subject in Old Town area.
9:05 a.m., threats reported in the 2900 block of Ruby Court.
9:15 a.m., utility problem reported in the 700 block of 11th St. SE.
9:23 a.m., suspicious subject reported in the 200 block of First St. SW.
12:25 p.m., criminal trespassing reported in the 87000 block of 20th St. SE.
1:53 p.m., warrant service in the 47000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
3:35 p.m., suspicious subject in the 47000 block of Highway 101.
4:51 p.m., driving complaint at June Ave. SE and Second St. SE.
8:29 p.m., suspicious vehicle at Seacrest Drive and Windcrest Drive.
July 21
12:18 a.m., suicidal subject in the Bandon area.
2:19 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the area of First St. SE and Chicago Ave. SE
4:15 p.m., lost property reported at Ray's Food Place, 66 Michigan Ave. NE.
5:35 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 1000 block of First St. NE.
7:30 p.m., illegal dumping reported in the 100 block of Eighth St. SW.
8:49 p.m., suspicious conditions in the Beach Loop Drive area.
July 22
1:11 a.m., welfare check in the area of mile post 258 on U.S. Highway 101.
7:44 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the area of Third St. NE and North Ave. NE.
7:51 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the area of Seacrest Drive and Windcrest Drive.
10:48 a.m., suspicious conditions in the 800 block of First St. SE.
12:31 p.m., mental subject at Westwind Court, 465 Fourth St. SW.
2:05 p.m., threats reported to police department, 555 Highway 101.
3:20 p.m., criminal trespassing at McKay's, 65 10th St. SE.
3:51 p.m., driving complaint at mile post 252 on U.S. Highway 101.
6:20 p.m., civil problem in the 1100 block of Sixth St. NE.
6:22 p.m., mental subject in the 49000 block of Gaylord Road, Myrtle Point.
10:25 p.m., suspicious conditions in Bandon City Park.
July 23
7:10 a.m., suspicious vehicle at U.S. Highway 101 and Dahl Lane.
8:19 a.m., accident in the 57000 block of Seven Devils Road.
8:40 a.m., suspicious subject in Bandon City Park.
10:38 a.m., mental subject at Westwind Court, 465 Fourth St. SW.
4:05 p.m., suspicious subject in the 1000 block of Second St. SE.
4:46 p.m., driving complaint at mile post 255 on U.S. Highway 101.
5:07 p.m., lost property in the Bandon area.
6:30 p.m., suspicious conditions in the area of Fourth St. SE and Michigan Ave. SE.
6:48 p.m., driving complaint at mile post 6 on Highway 42S.
7:41 p.m., mental subject in the 20 block of Ninth St. SW.
10:06 p.m., suspicious subject at Ninth St. SW and Beach Loop Drive SW.
11:35 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 1300 block of Oregon Ave. SE.
July 24
6:10 a.m., warrant service in the 60 block of North Ave. NE.
6:33 a.m., animal complaint at Bandon City Park.
7:33 a.m., traffic hazard at mile post 258 on U.S. Highway 101.
11:35 a.m., welfare check ini the 900 block of Harlem Ave. SE.
3:04 p.m., hit and run reported at McKay's parking lot, 65 10th St. SE.
5:52 p.m., disabled vehicle at 11th St. SE and Oregon Ave. SW.
9:21 p.m., illegal camping at Baltimore Ave. SE and 10th St. SE.
9:26 p.m., mental subject at Westwind Court, 465 Fourth St. SW.
10:11 p.m., suspicious subject in the area of U.S. Highway 101 and Croft Lake Lane.
July 25
9:27 a.m., theft reported at 325 Second St. SE.
10:10 a.m., suspicious subject reported on the beach at the 153 marker.
10:20 a.m., suspicious subject at McKay's, 65 10th St. SE.
12:36 p.m., assist public in the 200 block of Madison Ave. SW.
1:32 p.m., suspicious conditions reported at Police Department, 555 Highway 101.
2:36 p.m., found property at the Bandon Visitor Center.
4:11 p.m., assist public in the 49000 block of Highway 101.
4:20 p.m., casual contact at McKay's, 65 10th St. SE.
7:35 p.m., mental subject at Westwind Court, 465 Fourth St. SW.
7:44 p.m., suspicious conditions at Fourth St. NE and North Ave. NE.
8:58 p.m., accident in the 600 block of Riverside Drive NE.
9:41 p.m., theft reported at 980 Oregon Ave. SW.
July 26
2:50 a.m., assist outside agency at mile post 6 on Highway 42, Coquille.
6:58 a.m., criminal trespassing reported at McKay's, 65 10th St. SE.
9:30 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the 88000 block of Brown Lane.
9:43 a.m., criminal trespassing reported int he 87000 block of Doberman Lane.
11:17 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the 88000 block of Brown Lane.
12:29 p.m., criminal trespassing at McKay's, 65 10th St.
1:44 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1100 block of Fourth St. NE.
2:30 p.m., driving complaint at mile post 280 on U.S. Highway 101.
2:33 p.m., accident at U.S. Highway 101 and Sydnam Lane.
5:44 p.m., mental subject at Westwind Court, 465 Fourth St. SW.
7:30 p.m., suspicious vehicle at Devil's Kitchen beach access.
9:07 p.m., accident at Chicago Ave. SE and Second St. SE.
July 27
9:21 a.m., fire in the 600 block of Harrison Ave. SW.
2:20 p.m., security check at Bandon City Park.
July 28
12:30 a.m., suspicious vehicle at 11th St. SW and Allegheny Ave. SW.
4:41 a.m., criminal mischief at mile post 276 on U.S. Highway 101.
7:01 a.m., driving complaint at Bethel Mtn. Lane and U.S. Highway 101.
7:51 a.m., traffic hazard at Devil's Kitchen pump house.
8:02 a.m., suspicious conditions at Whiskey Run beach, Coos Bay.
9:33 a.m., suspicious vehicle at U.S. Highway 101 and Riverside Drive.
11:52 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Oregon Ave. SE
1:58 p.m., welfare check in the 500 block of Sixth St. SE.
6:38 p.m., accident on Riverside Drive.
9:09 p.m., noise complaint in the 90 block of June Ave.
July 29
6:13 a.m., illegal camping at Bandon City Park.
10:49 a.m., casual contact at First St. SE and Elmira Ave. SE.
11:02 a.m., fire at Bradley Lake.
11:43 a.m., suspicious vehicle at Ohio Ave. NE and Second St. NE.
12:07 p.m., animal lost, was found in the 89000 block of Cranberry Bog Lane.
12:47 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 1300 block of Strawberry Drive SW.
2:01 p.m., drug information in the 48000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
4:04 p.m., recovered stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of Oregon Ave. SE.
8:48 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1600 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.
July 30
4:52 a.m., suspicious conditions in the 1200 block of Riverside Drive NE.
6:46 a.m., suspicious subject in the 600 block of Second St. SE.
9:35 a.m., assist public in the 55000 block of Fish Hatchery Road.
12:15 p.m., casual contact in the 200 block of Madison Ave. SW.
12:30 p.m., traffic hazard in the 200 block of Madison Ave. SW.
1:46 p.m., parking complaint in the 300 block of First St. SE.
3:33 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 200 block of Second St. SE.
5:37 p.m., casual contact at Fifth St. SE and Fillmore Ave. SE.
7 p.m, welfare check at mile post 334 on U.S. Highway 101.
July 31
5:30 a.m., assist public at Pacific View, 1000 Sixth St. SW.
6:39 a.m., warrant service at U.S. Highway 101 and Riverside Drive SW.
10:20 a.m., theft reported at Bandon Supply, 1120 Fillmore Ave. SE.
10:48 a.m., mental subject in the 1500 block of Harvard St. SE.
2 p.m., casual contact at mile post 276 on U.S. Highway 101.
4:37 p.m., located missing person in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 101.
4:59 p.m., driving complaint at Oregon Ave. SW and Eighth St. SW.
5:45 p.m., suspicious subject reported on U.S. Highway 101.
6:55 p.m., driving complaint at U.S. Highway 101 and Riverside Drive.
7:45 p.m., mental subject in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 101.
9:37 p.m., mental subject in the 87000 block of McTimmon's Lane.
11:07 p.m., recovered stolen vehicle at U.S. Highway 101 and New Lake Lane.
