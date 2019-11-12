Bandon Police Log

BANDON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Nov. 9, 2019
10:10 a.m., suspicious vehicle, Riverside Drive and Ferry Road.
10:28 a.m., theft, 400 block of Fourth Street.
11:11 a.m., criminal trespass, 89000 block of Highway 42S.
4:52 p.m., accident, Highway 42 and North Bank Lane.
7:39 p.m., shots fired, Beach Loop Road.
7:47 p.m., hit and run, Oregon Avenue SW and 10th Street.
8:34 p.m., threats, 1200 block of Baltimore Avenue SE.
Nov. 10, 2019
1:32 p.m., threats, 900 block of 11th Street.
11:04 p.m., prowler, 900 block of Second Street.
11:45 p.m., noise complaint, 54000 block of Rose Road.
Nov. 11, 2019
12:55 a.m., harassment, 900 block of Second Street.
1:56 p.m., hit and run, 200 block of First Street.
4:53 p.m., menacing, Adams and First Street.
6:52 p.m., theft, 700 block of of Second Street.
8 p.m., intoxicated subject, 60 block of 10th Street.