July 30
4:52 a.m., suspicious conditions in the 1200 block of Riverside Drive NE.
6:46 a.m., suspicious subject in the 600 block of Second St. SE.
9:35 a.m., assist public in the 55000 block of Fish Hatchery Road.
12:15 p.m., casual contact in the 200 block of Madison Ave. SW.
12:30 p.m., traffic hazard in the 200 block of Madison Ave. SW.
1:46 p.m., parking complaint in the 300 block of First St. SE.
3:33 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 200 block of Second St. SE.
5:37 p.m., casual contact at Fifth St. SE and Fillmore Ave. SE.
7 p.m, welfare check at mile post 334 on U.S. Highway 101.
July 31
5:30 a.m., assist public at Pacific View, 1000 Sixth St. SW.
6:39 a.m., warrant service at U.S. Highway 101 and Riverside Drive SW.
10:20 a.m., theft reported at Bandon Supply, 1120 Fillmore Ave. SE.
10:48 a.m., mental subject in the 1500 block of Harvard St. SE.
2 p.m., casual contact at mile post 276 on U.S. Highway 101.
4:37 p.m., located missing person in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 101.
4:59 p.m., driving complaint at Oregon Ave. SW and Eighth St. SW.
5:45 p.m., suspicious subject reported on U.S. Highway 101.
6:55 p.m., driving complaint at U.S. Highway 101 and Riverside Drive.
7:45 p.m., mental subject in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 101.
9:37 p.m., mental subject in the 87000 block of McTimmon's Lane.
11:07 p.m., recovered stolen vehicle at U.S. Highway 101 and New Lake Lane.
Aug. 1
8:44 a.m., suspicious conditions in the 700 block of Caroline Street.
9:27 a.m., suspicious subject in the 87000 block of Marple Lane.
10:55 a.m., assisted public in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 101.
1:01 p.m., parking complaint at 250 First St. SW.
1:56 p.m., traffic stop at U.S.Highway 101 and Second St. NE.
2:02 p.m., property found and taken to Bandon Police Department, 555 Highway 101.
3:02 p.m., DUII at Fillmore Ave. SE and 11th Ave. SE.
4:56 p.m., burn complaint in the 1000 block of Sixth St. SW.
5:30 p.m., suspicious conditions reported on Astor Lane.
5:31 p.m., driving complaint at mile pose 285 on U.S. Highway 101.
7:13 p.m., animal at large in the 800 block of Division Ave. NE.
Aug. 2
9:16 a.m. suspicious subject in the 100 block of Michigan Ave. NE.
10:26 a.m., medical call at McKay's, 65 10th St. SE.
11:36 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 101.
12:20 p.m., traffic stop at Second St. SE and Harlem Ave. SE.
2:01 p.m., driving complaint at mile post 2 on Highway 42S.
3:51 p.m., accident at 1035 Second St. SE.
10:17 p.m., deceased animal at U.S. Highway 101 and Second St. NE.
10:26 p.m., driving complaint at mile post 275 on U.S. Highway 101.
