May 24
(continued from last week)
5:28 p.m., suspicous conditions in the area of 10th St. SE and Baltimore Ave. SE.
6:37 p.m., suspicious subject in the 600 block of 11th S. S.W.
7 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 1000 block of Second St. NE.
10:05 p.m., attempt to locate in the 400 block of Second St. SE.
10:50 p.m., alarm sounding in the 54000 block of Rosa Road.
May 25
3:20 a.m., suspicious subject in the area of McKay's Market, 65 10th St. SE.
8:48 a.m., theft reported in the 800 block of Second St. SE.
9:16 a.m., illegal camping reported in the 200 block of Ninth St. SE.
11:05 a.m., casual contact at U.S. Highway 101 and Doberman Lane.
12 p.m., stalking reported at McKay's Market, 65 10th St. SE.
4:04 p.m., traffic accident reported in the 200 block of First St. SE.
7:28 p.m., driving complaint reported in the area of U.S. Highway 101 and Seabird Drive.
May 26
3:27 a.m., disturbance in the 1000 block of Newport Ave. SW.
8:21 a.m., criminal trespassing reported in the 900 block of Oregon Ave. SW (U.S. Highway 101).
11:50 a.m., mental subject in the 400 block of Fourth St. SW.
12:55 p.m., hit and run reported in the 1000 block of Oregon Ave. SW.
2:37 p.m., suspicious conditions in the Bandon area.
3:25 p.m., accident at 65 10th St. SE (McKay's).
7:17 p.m., suspicious subject in the 1000 block of Third St. SE.
8:48 p.m., property found at 65 10th St. SE.
10:36 p.m., alarm sounding in the 87000 block of Boak Lane.
May 27
8:29 a.m., assault reported in the 57000 block of Pederson Drive.
8:52 a.m., hit and run reported to police department at City Hall, 555 Highway 101.
2:49 p.m., assisted outside agency at Weber's Pier.
8:31 p.m., theft reported in the 49000 block of Highway 101.
9:40 p.m., suspicious subject reported in the 1000 block of Oregon Ave. SW.
10:10 p.m., alarm sounding in the 1000 block of Second St. SE.
May 28
12:04 a.m., suspicious vehicle reported in the 1500 block of Harvard St. SE.
5:47 a.m., fire reported in the 47000 block of Highway 101.
9:40 a.m., alarm sounding in the 1800 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.
10:12 a.m., assisted outside agency at Highway 101 and Bullards Beach Road.
11:48 a.m., restraining order served in the 1000 block of Newport Ave. SW.
2:12 p.m., criminal trespassing reported in the 100 block of 12th St. SE.
4:07 p.m., suspicious subject reported at mile post 283 on Highway 101.
5:57 p.m., disturbance reported in the area of Second St. and Grand Ave. SE.
6:31 p.m., disturbance reported in the 59000 block of West Beaver Hill Road.
7:16 p.m., disturbance reported in the 56000 block of Rusty Road.
7:29 p.m., DUII at Seabird Drive and Grant Place SW.
7:33 p.m., suspicious subject in the 90 block of North Ave. NE.
9:25 p.m., burn complaint in the 3200 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.
9:41 p.m., burn complaint in the area of Fahy Ave. NE.
11:21 p.m., disturbance reported in the 88000 block of Brown Lane.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In