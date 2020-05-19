Bandon Police Department

May 4

5:38 a.m., deceased subject in the 900 block of 11th St. SE.

11:51 a.m., attempt to locate on U.S. Highway 101.

11:58 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the area of Riverside Drive NE.

1:13 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 1000 block of Seventh St. SW.

7:50 p.m., disabled vehicle in the area of Highway 101 and Riverside Drive.

9:26 p.m., criminal trespassing reported in the 900 block of Oregon Ave.

11:25 p.m., fire reported in the 48000 block of Highway 101. Bandon Rural Fire Department responded.

May 5

7:44 a.m., traffic stop in the 60 block of Michigan Ave.

4:09 p.m., theft reported in the 1000 block of Second St. SE.

7:22 p.m., missing person reported in the 87000 block of Mastel Lane.

9:14 p.m., fire reported in the 53000 block of Beach Loop Road, Bandon Rural Fire Department responded.

May 6

12:15 a.m., mental subject reported in the 49000 block of Highway 101.

10:02 a.m., juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of Ninth St. SW.

7:44 p.m., animal complaint at Beach Access 22.

10:25 p.m., assault reported in the 2800 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.

May 7

12:40 a.m., security check at Bandon City Park.

7:19 a.m., accident at Highway 101 and West Beaver Hill Road.

11:18 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the 88000 block of Weiss Estates Lane.

2:21 p.m., welfare check in the 700 block of 11th St. SE.

6:09 p.m., disabled vehicle reported in the 48000 block of Highway 101.

6:19 p.m., disabled vehicle reported at mile post 283, Highway 101.

7:25 p.m., disturbance in the 100 block of 13th St. SW.

9:05 p.m., fire reported in the 50000 block of Highway 101.

May 8

2:31 a.m., alarm sounding in the 2900 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.

4:21 a.m., odor investigation in the 800 block of Jackson Ave. SW.

10:16 p.m., noise complaint in the area of Delaware Ave. SE and Ninth St. SE. 

May 9

12:20 a.m., casual contact in the 300 block of Second St. SE.

3:02 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Strawberry Drive SW.

5:04 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the area of Franklin Ave. and Eighth St. SW.

12:41 p.m., suspicious vehicle in the 3200 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.

3:55 p.m., fire reported along Jetty Road.

4:05 p.m., assist outside agency in the 500 block of 10th St. SW.

4:37 pm., burn complaint in the area of 13th St. SW and Oregon Ave. SW.

7 p.m., theft reported in the 500 block of Delaware Ave. SE.

7:08 p.m., animal complaint near Face Rock.

8:04 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 600 block of 12th St. SW.

9:13 p.m., juvenile problem in the 600 block of Second St. SE.

May 10

8:53 a.m., suspicious conditions in the 200 block of Madison Ave. SW.

12:42 p.m., noise complaint in the 1500 block of Harvard St. SE.

2:34 p.m. criminal mischief reported in the 87000 block of Fireside Lane.

7:14 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 300 block of Second St. SE.

10:51 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 300 block of Highway 101. 

