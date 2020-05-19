May 4
5:38 a.m., deceased subject in the 900 block of 11th St. SE.
11:51 a.m., attempt to locate on U.S. Highway 101.
11:58 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the area of Riverside Drive NE.
1:13 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 1000 block of Seventh St. SW.
7:50 p.m., disabled vehicle in the area of Highway 101 and Riverside Drive.
9:26 p.m., criminal trespassing reported in the 900 block of Oregon Ave.
11:25 p.m., fire reported in the 48000 block of Highway 101. Bandon Rural Fire Department responded.
May 5
7:44 a.m., traffic stop in the 60 block of Michigan Ave.
4:09 p.m., theft reported in the 1000 block of Second St. SE.
7:22 p.m., missing person reported in the 87000 block of Mastel Lane.
9:14 p.m., fire reported in the 53000 block of Beach Loop Road, Bandon Rural Fire Department responded.
May 6
12:15 a.m., mental subject reported in the 49000 block of Highway 101.
10:02 a.m., juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of Ninth St. SW.
7:44 p.m., animal complaint at Beach Access 22.
10:25 p.m., assault reported in the 2800 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.
May 7
12:40 a.m., security check at Bandon City Park.
7:19 a.m., accident at Highway 101 and West Beaver Hill Road.
11:18 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the 88000 block of Weiss Estates Lane.
2:21 p.m., welfare check in the 700 block of 11th St. SE.
6:09 p.m., disabled vehicle reported in the 48000 block of Highway 101.
6:19 p.m., disabled vehicle reported at mile post 283, Highway 101.
7:25 p.m., disturbance in the 100 block of 13th St. SW.
9:05 p.m., fire reported in the 50000 block of Highway 101.
May 8
2:31 a.m., alarm sounding in the 2900 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.
4:21 a.m., odor investigation in the 800 block of Jackson Ave. SW.
10:16 p.m., noise complaint in the area of Delaware Ave. SE and Ninth St. SE.
May 9
12:20 a.m., casual contact in the 300 block of Second St. SE.
3:02 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Strawberry Drive SW.
5:04 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the area of Franklin Ave. and Eighth St. SW.
12:41 p.m., suspicious vehicle in the 3200 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.
3:55 p.m., fire reported along Jetty Road.
4:05 p.m., assist outside agency in the 500 block of 10th St. SW.
4:37 pm., burn complaint in the area of 13th St. SW and Oregon Ave. SW.
7 p.m., theft reported in the 500 block of Delaware Ave. SE.
7:08 p.m., animal complaint near Face Rock.
8:04 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 600 block of 12th St. SW.
9:13 p.m., juvenile problem in the 600 block of Second St. SE.
May 10
8:53 a.m., suspicious conditions in the 200 block of Madison Ave. SW.
12:42 p.m., noise complaint in the 1500 block of Harvard St. SE.
2:34 p.m. criminal mischief reported in the 87000 block of Fireside Lane.
7:14 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 300 block of Second St. SE.
10:51 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 300 block of Highway 101.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In