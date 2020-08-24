Bandon Police Department

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Aug. 11

2:07 a.m., suspicious conditions in the 55000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

1:04 p.m., criminal trespassing in the 87000 block of Lower Fourmile Lane.

2:02 p.m., suspicious vehicle in the area of Lower Fourmile Lane and Pioneer Road.

3:15 p.m., welfare check in the 1600 block of Harvard St. SE.

6:27 p.m., traffic stop at U.S. Highway 101 and Second St. NE.

10:51 p.m., traffic stop in the 1300 block of Oregon Ave. SE (U.S. Highway 101).

Aug. 12

1:10 a.m., suicidal subject in the Bandon area.

7:19 a.m., suspicious vehicle at U.S. Highway 101 and 19th St. SW.

8:47 a.m., traffic stop at Oregon Ave. SW and Eighth St. SW.

9:06 a.m., welfare check in the 700 block of 12th St. SW.

9:23 a.m., traffic stop at Eighth St. SW and Oregon Ave. SW.

9:41 a.m., assisted public in the 800 block of Lincoln Ave. SW.

10:21 a.m., mental subject in the 700 block of 12th St. SW.

11 a.m., traffic stop at Second St. SE and Highway 42S.

11:28 a.m., disturbance in the 55000 block of Azalea Drive.

11:52 a.m., suspicious subject in the 58000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

1:29 p.m., theft reported to Police Department, 555 Highway 101.

3:26 p.m., traffic stop in the 1000 block of Oregon Ave. SW (U.S. Highway 101).

3:31 p.m., traffic stop in the area of Seven Devils and Whiskey Run Lane.

6:07 p.m., DUII in the 900 block of 11th St. SE.

6:36 p.m., traffic stop at Second St. SE and Harlem Ave. SE.

7:26 p.m., traffic stop at U.S. Highway 101 and Bullards Beach Road.

10:02 p.m., welfare check on Lincoln Ave. SW.

10:45 p.m., traffic stop at Second St. SE and June Ave. SE.

11:29 p.m., traffic stop at Eighth St. SW and Oregon Ave. SW.

Aug. 13

12:54 p.m., driving complaint at McKay's, 65 10th St. SE.

1:21 p.m., traffic stop at Baltimore Ave. SE and Second St. SE.

7:14 p.m., unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Winchester Trails, Coos Bay.

8:23 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 500 block of Ninth St. SW.

Aug. 14

7:21 a.m., traffic stop at 11th St. SE and Fillmore Ave. SE.

8:17 a.m., deceased subject in the 1600 block of Oregon Ave. SW.

10:11 a.m., disabled vehicle at U.S. Highway 101 and Elmore Ave. SE.

1:01 p.m., traffic stop at Second St. and Chicago Ave. SE.

1:18 p.m., traffic stop at Second St. and Chicago Ave. SE.

1:45 p.m., traffic stop at 12th St. and Chicago Ave. SE.

2:08 p.m., traffic stop at Riverside Drive NE and Caroline Ave.

1:14 p.m., driving complaint at mile post 294 on U.S. Highway 101.

2:30 p.m., traffic stop at First St. SE and Oregon Ave. SW.

2:56 p.m., traffic stop at Ray's Food Place parking lot, 66 Michigan Ave. SE.

5:09 p.m., driving complaint at mile post 290 on U.S. Highway 101.

6:42 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 800 block of Ninth St. SW.

7:07 p.m., civil service in the 53000 block of Rosa Road.

7:22 p.m., animal that was lost/found in the 800 block of 11th St. SW.

0
0
0
0
0

Connect With Us


Email Newsletters



Load comments