Aug. 11
2:07 a.m., suspicious conditions in the 55000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
1:04 p.m., criminal trespassing in the 87000 block of Lower Fourmile Lane.
2:02 p.m., suspicious vehicle in the area of Lower Fourmile Lane and Pioneer Road.
3:15 p.m., welfare check in the 1600 block of Harvard St. SE.
6:27 p.m., traffic stop at U.S. Highway 101 and Second St. NE.
10:51 p.m., traffic stop in the 1300 block of Oregon Ave. SE (U.S. Highway 101).
Aug. 12
1:10 a.m., suicidal subject in the Bandon area.
7:19 a.m., suspicious vehicle at U.S. Highway 101 and 19th St. SW.
8:47 a.m., traffic stop at Oregon Ave. SW and Eighth St. SW.
9:06 a.m., welfare check in the 700 block of 12th St. SW.
9:23 a.m., traffic stop at Eighth St. SW and Oregon Ave. SW.
9:41 a.m., assisted public in the 800 block of Lincoln Ave. SW.
10:21 a.m., mental subject in the 700 block of 12th St. SW.
11 a.m., traffic stop at Second St. SE and Highway 42S.
11:28 a.m., disturbance in the 55000 block of Azalea Drive.
11:52 a.m., suspicious subject in the 58000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
1:29 p.m., theft reported to Police Department, 555 Highway 101.
3:26 p.m., traffic stop in the 1000 block of Oregon Ave. SW (U.S. Highway 101).
3:31 p.m., traffic stop in the area of Seven Devils and Whiskey Run Lane.
6:07 p.m., DUII in the 900 block of 11th St. SE.
6:36 p.m., traffic stop at Second St. SE and Harlem Ave. SE.
7:26 p.m., traffic stop at U.S. Highway 101 and Bullards Beach Road.
10:02 p.m., welfare check on Lincoln Ave. SW.
10:45 p.m., traffic stop at Second St. SE and June Ave. SE.
11:29 p.m., traffic stop at Eighth St. SW and Oregon Ave. SW.
Aug. 13
12:54 p.m., driving complaint at McKay's, 65 10th St. SE.
1:21 p.m., traffic stop at Baltimore Ave. SE and Second St. SE.
7:14 p.m., unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Winchester Trails, Coos Bay.
8:23 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 500 block of Ninth St. SW.
Aug. 14
7:21 a.m., traffic stop at 11th St. SE and Fillmore Ave. SE.
8:17 a.m., deceased subject in the 1600 block of Oregon Ave. SW.
10:11 a.m., disabled vehicle at U.S. Highway 101 and Elmore Ave. SE.
1:01 p.m., traffic stop at Second St. and Chicago Ave. SE.
1:18 p.m., traffic stop at Second St. and Chicago Ave. SE.
1:45 p.m., traffic stop at 12th St. and Chicago Ave. SE.
2:08 p.m., traffic stop at Riverside Drive NE and Caroline Ave.
1:14 p.m., driving complaint at mile post 294 on U.S. Highway 101.
2:30 p.m., traffic stop at First St. SE and Oregon Ave. SW.
2:56 p.m., traffic stop at Ray's Food Place parking lot, 66 Michigan Ave. SE.
5:09 p.m., driving complaint at mile post 290 on U.S. Highway 101.
6:42 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 800 block of Ninth St. SW.
7:07 p.m., civil service in the 53000 block of Rosa Road.
7:22 p.m., animal that was lost/found in the 800 block of 11th St. SW.
