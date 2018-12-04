Try 1 month for 99¢
Bandon Police Department

Nov. 24

12:17 a.m., traffic stop, Highway 101 and Medohill Lane

1:23 a.m., traffic stop, Highway 42S and Ohio Avenue SE

9:11 a.m., animal at large, 1295 Oregon Avenue SE

11:31 a.m., assist public, City Park

12:53 p.m., abandoned vehicle, Ninth Street SW and Portland Avenue SW

5:24 p.m., assist public, 1095 Alabama Avenue SE

5:47 p.m., patrol check, Old Town

6:25 p.m., traffic stop, mile post 261 Highway 101

6:25 p.m., alarm, 54250 Rohrer Road

7:18 p.m., traffic stop, Oregon Avenue SW and 10th Street SE

9:33 p.m., traffic stop, mile post 261 Highway 101

9:48 p.m., traffic stop, Highway 101 and 10th Street

10:05 p.m., traffic stop, mile post 261 U.S. Highway 101

11:25 p.m., suspicious vehicle, 66 Michigan Avenue SE

Nov. 25

12:27 a.m., traffic stop, U.S. Highway 101 and Highway 42S

12:22 a.m., suspicious conditions, 55 Michigan Avenue SE

1:06 a.m., suspicious conditions, 1200 11th St. SW

1:52 a.m., suspicious vehicle, 465 Second Street SE

2:36 a.m., traffic stop, 65 10th Street SE

2:46 a.m., medical assist, 11th Street SW and Allegheny Avenue SW

3:39 a.m., suicidal subject, 54973 Rosa Road

11:57 p.m., security check, 555 Highway 101

Nov. 26

12:49 a.m., casual contact, 480 First Street SW

12:53 a.m., security check, 1200 11th St. SW

1:38 a.m., mental subject, 260 Fifth Street SE

2:49 a.m., traffic stop, 980 Oregon Avenue SW

Nov 27

12:37 a.m., security check, 1320 Oregon Ave. SW

2:55 a.m., security check 555 Highway 101

11:37 a.m., traffic stop, Face Rock beach access

3:04 p.m., casual contact, 91 Michigan Ave. SE

3:42 p.m., warrant service, 600 11th St. SE

5:10 p.m., theft, 60 North Ave. SE

5:40 P.M., traffic stop, 66 Michigan Ave. SE

6:24 p.m., traffic stop, Bandon City Park

6:32 p.m., traffic stop, Beach Loop Road and Queen Anne 

7:55 p.m., traffic stop, Highway 101 and Second St. SE

9:10 p.m., traffic stop, Fillmore Ave. SE and 11th St. SE

9:21 p.m., traffic stop, Highway 101 and Second St. NE

9:39 p.m., traffic stop, Highway 101 and Prosper Jct. Road

Nov. 28

12:13 a.m., security check, 1200 11th St. SW

12:55 a.m., security check, 555 Highway 101

9:06 a.m., animal at large in Bandon area

11:58 a.m., assist outside agency, 1132 Fourth St. NE

3:20 p.m., traffic stop, Rosa Road and Astor Lane

4:45 p.m., traffic stop, Seven Devils Road and Highway 101

4:54 p.m., traffic stop at Second St. NE and Michigan Ave. NE

6:08 p.m., assist public, 940 Oregon Ave. SW

7:35 p.m., traffic stop, 11th St. SW

7:50 p.m., traffic stop, 11th St. SW and Jackson Ave. SW

9:26 p.m., traffic stop, Second St. SE and Highway 42S

9:42 p.m., traffic stop, Highway 101 and Fahy Road

10:13 p.m., traffic stop, mile post 261 Highway 101

10:21 p.m., disturbance, 59286 Seven Devils Road

11:06 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Highway 101 and Fahy Road

Nov. 29

12:08 a.m., security check, 1200 11th St. SW

12:58 a.m., traffic stop, Second St. SE and Chicago Ave. SE

8:19 a.m., traffic stop, Highway 101 and 13th

10:33 a.m., traffic stop, Robbin's Nest, 49034 Highway 101

11:24 a.m., harassment, 555 Highway 101

11:37 a.m., civil problem, 1170 Oregon Ave. SW

11:59 a.m., welfare check, 87622 Holly Lane

1 p.m., animal complaint, 90731 Highway 42S Coquille

1:23 p.m., casual contact, Highway 101 and Michigan Ave.

3:39 p.m., patrol check, 920 Third St. SE

3:46 p.m., driving complaint, 87605 20th St. SW 

4:40 p.m., traffic stop, Second St. SE and Harlem Ave. SE

6:05 p.m., traffic stop, Highway 101 and Oregon Ave. SW

6:28 p.m., traffic stop, Seabird Dr. SW and Beach Loop Dr. SW

7 p.m., traffic stop, Highway 101 and Fahy Road

8:45 p.m., assist public, 65 10th St. SE

11:21 p.m., traffic stop, Highway 101 and Highway 42S

11:50 p.m., patrol check 325 Second St. SE

Nov. 30

1:52 a.m., security check, 555 Highway 101

8:27 a.m., traffic stop, Highway 101 and Elmira Ave. SE

8:36 a.m., alarm, 75 12th St. SE

11:35 a.m., traffic stop, Highway 101 and 17th St. SE

12:23 p.m., accident, 555 Highway 101

6:30 p.m., traffic stop, Highway 101 and North Bank Lane

10:04 p.m., traffic stop, Highwy 101 and Beach Loop Road

10:28 p.m., casual contact, 1200 11th St. SW

10:54 p.m., casual contact, 480 First St. SW

Dec. 1

1:22 a.m., assist outside agency mile post 19 Highway 42, Myrtle Point

9:15 a.m., alarm, 270 Fillmore Ave. SE

12:31 p.m., disabled vehicle, 135 Alabama Ave. SE

12:34 p.m., alarm, 920 Second St. NE

2:38 p.m., casual contact, 885 Oregon Ave. SW

3:53 p.m., traffic stop, Oregon Ave. SW and 11th St. SE

4:09 p.m., follow-up, 755 Ninth St. SW

6:29 p.m., accident, 65 10th St. SE

10:07 p.m., traffic stop, 66 Michigan Ave. SE

10:46 p.m., security check, 555 Highway 101

11:26 p.m., traffic stop, June Ave. NE and First St. NE

Dec. 2

12:16 a.m., security check, 1200 11th St. SE

4:17 p.m., medical, 54477 Beach Loop Road

6:06 p.m., DUII, Riverside Drive

Dec. 3

7:46 a.m., traffic stop, 1325 Oregon Ave. SE

8:17 a.m., traffic stop, Highway 101 and 11th St. 

8 p.m., traffic stop, Rosa Road and 13th St. SE

8:34 p.m., assist outside agency, Highway 101

Dec. 4

2:19 a.m., traffic stop, Riverside Dr. and Highway 101

2:34 a.m., security check, 555 Highway 101

5:31 a.m., suspicious subject, 365 Second St. SE

7:06 a.m., animal at large, 555 Highway 101

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0