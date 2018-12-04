Nov. 24
12:17 a.m., traffic stop, Highway 101 and Medohill Lane
1:23 a.m., traffic stop, Highway 42S and Ohio Avenue SE
9:11 a.m., animal at large, 1295 Oregon Avenue SE
11:31 a.m., assist public, City Park
12:53 p.m., abandoned vehicle, Ninth Street SW and Portland Avenue SW
5:24 p.m., assist public, 1095 Alabama Avenue SE
5:47 p.m., patrol check, Old Town
6:25 p.m., traffic stop, mile post 261 Highway 101
6:25 p.m., alarm, 54250 Rohrer Road
7:18 p.m., traffic stop, Oregon Avenue SW and 10th Street SE
9:33 p.m., traffic stop, mile post 261 Highway 101
9:48 p.m., traffic stop, Highway 101 and 10th Street
10:05 p.m., traffic stop, mile post 261 U.S. Highway 101
11:25 p.m., suspicious vehicle, 66 Michigan Avenue SE
Nov. 25
12:27 a.m., traffic stop, U.S. Highway 101 and Highway 42S
12:22 a.m., suspicious conditions, 55 Michigan Avenue SE
1:06 a.m., suspicious conditions, 1200 11th St. SW
1:52 a.m., suspicious vehicle, 465 Second Street SE
2:36 a.m., traffic stop, 65 10th Street SE
2:46 a.m., medical assist, 11th Street SW and Allegheny Avenue SW
3:39 a.m., suicidal subject, 54973 Rosa Road
11:57 p.m., security check, 555 Highway 101
Nov. 26
12:49 a.m., casual contact, 480 First Street SW
12:53 a.m., security check, 1200 11th St. SW
1:38 a.m., mental subject, 260 Fifth Street SE
2:49 a.m., traffic stop, 980 Oregon Avenue SW
Nov 27
12:37 a.m., security check, 1320 Oregon Ave. SW
2:55 a.m., security check 555 Highway 101
11:37 a.m., traffic stop, Face Rock beach access
3:04 p.m., casual contact, 91 Michigan Ave. SE
3:42 p.m., warrant service, 600 11th St. SE
5:10 p.m., theft, 60 North Ave. SE
5:40 P.M., traffic stop, 66 Michigan Ave. SE
6:24 p.m., traffic stop, Bandon City Park
6:32 p.m., traffic stop, Beach Loop Road and Queen Anne
7:55 p.m., traffic stop, Highway 101 and Second St. SE
9:10 p.m., traffic stop, Fillmore Ave. SE and 11th St. SE
9:21 p.m., traffic stop, Highway 101 and Second St. NE
9:39 p.m., traffic stop, Highway 101 and Prosper Jct. Road
Nov. 28
12:13 a.m., security check, 1200 11th St. SW
12:55 a.m., security check, 555 Highway 101
9:06 a.m., animal at large in Bandon area
11:58 a.m., assist outside agency, 1132 Fourth St. NE
3:20 p.m., traffic stop, Rosa Road and Astor Lane
4:45 p.m., traffic stop, Seven Devils Road and Highway 101
4:54 p.m., traffic stop at Second St. NE and Michigan Ave. NE
6:08 p.m., assist public, 940 Oregon Ave. SW
7:35 p.m., traffic stop, 11th St. SW
7:50 p.m., traffic stop, 11th St. SW and Jackson Ave. SW
9:26 p.m., traffic stop, Second St. SE and Highway 42S
9:42 p.m., traffic stop, Highway 101 and Fahy Road
10:13 p.m., traffic stop, mile post 261 Highway 101
10:21 p.m., disturbance, 59286 Seven Devils Road
11:06 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Highway 101 and Fahy Road
Nov. 29
12:08 a.m., security check, 1200 11th St. SW
12:58 a.m., traffic stop, Second St. SE and Chicago Ave. SE
8:19 a.m., traffic stop, Highway 101 and 13th
10:33 a.m., traffic stop, Robbin's Nest, 49034 Highway 101
11:24 a.m., harassment, 555 Highway 101
11:37 a.m., civil problem, 1170 Oregon Ave. SW
11:59 a.m., welfare check, 87622 Holly Lane
1 p.m., animal complaint, 90731 Highway 42S Coquille
1:23 p.m., casual contact, Highway 101 and Michigan Ave.
3:39 p.m., patrol check, 920 Third St. SE
3:46 p.m., driving complaint, 87605 20th St. SW
4:40 p.m., traffic stop, Second St. SE and Harlem Ave. SE
6:05 p.m., traffic stop, Highway 101 and Oregon Ave. SW
6:28 p.m., traffic stop, Seabird Dr. SW and Beach Loop Dr. SW
7 p.m., traffic stop, Highway 101 and Fahy Road
8:45 p.m., assist public, 65 10th St. SE
11:21 p.m., traffic stop, Highway 101 and Highway 42S
11:50 p.m., patrol check 325 Second St. SE
Nov. 30
1:52 a.m., security check, 555 Highway 101
8:27 a.m., traffic stop, Highway 101 and Elmira Ave. SE
8:36 a.m., alarm, 75 12th St. SE
11:35 a.m., traffic stop, Highway 101 and 17th St. SE
12:23 p.m., accident, 555 Highway 101
6:30 p.m., traffic stop, Highway 101 and North Bank Lane
10:04 p.m., traffic stop, Highwy 101 and Beach Loop Road
10:28 p.m., casual contact, 1200 11th St. SW
10:54 p.m., casual contact, 480 First St. SW
Dec. 1
1:22 a.m., assist outside agency mile post 19 Highway 42, Myrtle Point
9:15 a.m., alarm, 270 Fillmore Ave. SE
12:31 p.m., disabled vehicle, 135 Alabama Ave. SE
12:34 p.m., alarm, 920 Second St. NE
2:38 p.m., casual contact, 885 Oregon Ave. SW
3:53 p.m., traffic stop, Oregon Ave. SW and 11th St. SE
4:09 p.m., follow-up, 755 Ninth St. SW
6:29 p.m., accident, 65 10th St. SE
10:07 p.m., traffic stop, 66 Michigan Ave. SE
10:46 p.m., security check, 555 Highway 101
11:26 p.m., traffic stop, June Ave. NE and First St. NE
Dec. 2
12:16 a.m., security check, 1200 11th St. SE
4:17 p.m., medical, 54477 Beach Loop Road
6:06 p.m., DUII, Riverside Drive
Dec. 3
7:46 a.m., traffic stop, 1325 Oregon Ave. SE
8:17 a.m., traffic stop, Highway 101 and 11th St.
8 p.m., traffic stop, Rosa Road and 13th St. SE
8:34 p.m., assist outside agency, Highway 101
Dec. 4
2:19 a.m., traffic stop, Riverside Dr. and Highway 101
2:34 a.m., security check, 555 Highway 101
5:31 a.m., suspicious subject, 365 Second St. SE
7:06 a.m., animal at large, 555 Highway 101