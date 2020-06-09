May 15
9:42 a.m., deceased subject in the 1000 block of Sixth St. SW.
1:36 p.m., driving complaint at mile post 245 on Highway 101 (Coos Bay).
5:02 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 88000 block of Tokyo Lane.
May 16
12:52 p.m., disabled vehicle in the area of Highway 101 and Randolph Road.
4:02 p.m., driving complaint in the 100 block of First St. SE.
5:27 p.m., assisted public in the 1100 block of Fourth St. NE.
6:32 p.m., disturbance in the 800 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.
May 17
12:42 a.m., suspicious conditions in the area of Chicago Ave. SE and Second St. NE.
1:56 a.m., animal complaint in the 300 block of Klamath Ave. NE.
2:42 a.m., missing person reported in the 87000 block of McTimmons Lane.
7:23 a.m. found property in the 40 block of North Ave.
9:25 a.m., mental subject reported on Port of Bandon property.
10:09 a.m., disturbance in the 55000 block of Skyview Road.
1:23 p.m., suspicious conditions on Fillmore Ave.
5:48 p.m., welfare check on Bullards Beach Road.
May 18
12:09 a.m. eluding in the area of Hemlock Lane and West Beaver Hill Road, Coos Bay.
11:38 a.m., suspicious subject in the 1100 block of First Street SE.
12 p.m., violation of restraining order in the 900 block of 11th St. SE.
12:04 p.m., casual contact at McKay's Market, 65 10th St. SE.
12:39 p.m., disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Second St. SE.
6:31 p.m., traffic accident reported at mile post 255 on U.S. Highway 101.
May 19
12 p.m., casual contact in the 100 block of Eighth Street SW.
3:57 p.m., criminal trespassing reported at First Street SE and Baltimore Ave. SE.
4:05 p.m., disorderly conduct in the 200 block of First Street SW.
5:30 p.m., criminal trespassing reported at Weber's Pier, First Street SW.
11:05 p.m., suspicious conditions reported in the 300 block of Second St. SE.
May 20
7:59 a.m., animal at large in the 60 block of 17th Street SE.
8:51 a.m., suspicious subject in the 300 block of Second St. SE.
2:36 p.m., traffic accident in the area of U.S. Highway 101 and Ferry Road.
6:51 p.m., misuse of 911 in the 400 block of Fourth Street SW.
8:28 p.m., eluding in the area of Whiskey Run Lane and Seven Devils Road.
11:01 p.m., unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 87000 block of Astor Lane.
11:25 p.m., casual contact at Rosa Road and 14th Street SE.
May 21
12:06 a.m., animal at large in the 1300 block of Oregon Ave. (Highway 101).
4:48 a.m., suspicious conditions at mile post 4 on Highway 42S.
2:49 a.m., casual contact in the Ray's Food Place, 66 Michigan Ave. SE.
3:17 p.m., traffic accident in the 90000 block of Highway 42S.
8:48 p.m., mental subject reported in the 400 block of Fourth St. SW.
10:04 p.m., suspicious vehicle at Face Rock viewpoint.
11:36 p.m., public assist in the Bandon area.
May 22
7:09 a.m., alarm sounding in the 1000 block of Sixth St. SW.
8:28 a.m., missing person in the Bandon area.
1:14 p.m., driving complaint in the area of U.S. Highway 101 and Prosper Junction Road.
7:33 p.m., harassment reported in the 400 block of Fourth St. SW.
8:25 p.m., mental subject reported in the 400 block of Fourth St. SW.
11:58 p.m., minor in possession of alcohol reported in the Bandon area.
May 23
3:14 p.m., found property at U.S. Highway 101 and Dew Valley Lane.
4:40 p.m., disturbance reported in the 600 block of Second St. SE.
4:44 p.m., driving complaint in the 20 block of Ninth St. SW
5:30 p.m., suspicious vehicle in the 1400 block of Eighth St. SW
5:41 p.m., public assist at McKay's, 65 10th St. SE.
8:46 p.m., suspicious subject in the 1100 block of Ohio Ave. NE.
May 24
2:34 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Ninth St. SW.
2:47 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the area of mile post 275 on U.S. Highway 101.
11:11 a.m., suspicious vehicle on West Beaver Hill Road.
1:04 p.m., unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 40 block of North Ave. SE.
4:51 p.m., mental subject in the 400 block of Fourth St. SW.
5:28 p.m., suspicous conditions in the area of 10th St. SE and Baltimore Ave. SE.
6:37 p.m., suspicious subject in the 600 block of 11th S. S.W.
7 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 1000 block of Second St. NE.
10:05 p.m., attempt to locate in the 400 block of Second St. SE.
10:50 p.m., alarm sounding in the 54000 block of Rosa Road.
May 25
3:20 a.m., suspicious subject in the area of McKay's Market, 65 10th St. SE.
8:48 a.m., theft reported in the 800 block of Second St. SE.
9:16 a.m., illegal camping reported in the 200 block of Ninth St. SE.
11:05 a.m., casual contact at U.S. Highway 101 and Doberman Lane.
12 p.m., stalking reported at McKay's Market, 65 10th St. SE.
4:04 p.m., traffic accident reported in the 200 block of First St. SE.
7:28 p.m., driving complaint reported in the area of U.S. Highway 101 and Seabird Drive.
