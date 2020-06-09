Bandon Police Department

May 15

9:42 a.m., deceased subject in the 1000 block of Sixth St. SW.

1:36 p.m., driving complaint at mile post 245 on Highway 101 (Coos Bay).

5:02 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 88000 block of Tokyo Lane.

May 16

12:52 p.m., disabled vehicle in the area of Highway 101 and Randolph Road.

4:02 p.m., driving complaint in the 100 block of First St. SE.

5:27 p.m., assisted public in the 1100 block of Fourth St. NE.

6:32 p.m., disturbance in the 800 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.

May 17

12:42 a.m., suspicious conditions in the area of Chicago Ave. SE and Second St. NE.

1:56 a.m., animal complaint in the 300 block of Klamath Ave. NE.

2:42 a.m., missing person reported in the 87000 block of McTimmons Lane.

7:23 a.m. found property in the 40 block of North Ave.

9:25 a.m., mental subject reported on Port of Bandon property.

10:09 a.m., disturbance in the 55000 block of Skyview Road.

1:23 p.m., suspicious conditions on Fillmore Ave.

5:48 p.m., welfare check on Bullards Beach Road.

May 18

12:09 a.m. eluding in the area of Hemlock Lane and West Beaver Hill Road, Coos Bay.

11:38 a.m., suspicious subject in the 1100 block of First Street SE.

12 p.m., violation of restraining order in the 900 block of 11th St. SE.

12:04 p.m., casual contact at McKay's Market, 65 10th St. SE.

12:39 p.m., disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Second St. SE.

6:31 p.m., traffic accident reported at mile post 255 on U.S. Highway 101.

May 19

12 p.m., casual contact in the 100 block of Eighth Street SW.

3:57 p.m., criminal trespassing reported at First Street SE and Baltimore Ave. SE.

4:05 p.m., disorderly conduct in the 200 block of First Street SW.

5:30 p.m., criminal trespassing reported at Weber's Pier, First Street SW.

11:05 p.m., suspicious conditions reported in the 300 block of Second St. SE.

May 20

7:59 a.m., animal at large in the 60 block of 17th Street SE.

8:51 a.m., suspicious subject in the 300 block of Second St. SE.

2:36 p.m., traffic accident in the area of U.S. Highway 101 and Ferry Road.

6:51 p.m., misuse of 911 in the 400 block of Fourth Street SW.

8:28 p.m., eluding in the area of Whiskey Run Lane and Seven Devils Road.

11:01 p.m., unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 87000 block of Astor Lane.

11:25 p.m., casual contact at Rosa Road and 14th Street SE.

May 21

12:06 a.m., animal at large in the 1300 block of Oregon Ave. (Highway 101).

4:48 a.m., suspicious conditions at mile post 4 on Highway 42S.

2:49 a.m., casual contact in the Ray's Food Place, 66 Michigan Ave. SE.

3:17 p.m., traffic accident in the 90000 block of Highway 42S.

8:48 p.m., mental subject reported in the 400 block of Fourth St. SW.

10:04 p.m., suspicious vehicle at Face Rock viewpoint.

11:36 p.m., public assist in the Bandon area.

May 22

7:09 a.m., alarm sounding in the 1000 block of Sixth St. SW.

8:28 a.m., missing person in the Bandon area.

1:14 p.m., driving complaint in the area of U.S. Highway 101 and Prosper Junction Road.

7:33 p.m., harassment reported in the 400 block of Fourth St. SW.

8:25 p.m., mental subject reported in the 400 block of Fourth St. SW.

11:58 p.m., minor in possession of alcohol reported in the Bandon area.

May 23

3:14 p.m., found property at U.S. Highway 101 and Dew Valley Lane.

4:40 p.m., disturbance reported in the 600 block of Second St. SE.

4:44 p.m., driving complaint in the 20 block of Ninth St. SW

5:30 p.m., suspicious vehicle in the 1400 block of Eighth St. SW

5:41 p.m., public assist at McKay's, 65 10th St. SE.

8:46 p.m., suspicious subject in the 1100 block of Ohio Ave. NE.

May 24

2:34 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Ninth St. SW.

2:47 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the area of mile post 275 on U.S. Highway 101.

11:11 a.m., suspicious vehicle on West Beaver Hill Road.

1:04 p.m., unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 40 block of North Ave. SE.

4:51 p.m., mental subject in the 400 block of Fourth St. SW.

5:28 p.m., suspicous conditions in the area of 10th St. SE and Baltimore Ave. SE.

6:37 p.m., suspicious subject in the 600 block of 11th S. S.W.

7 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 1000 block of Second St. NE.

10:05 p.m., attempt to locate in the 400 block of Second St. SE.

10:50 p.m., alarm sounding in the 54000 block of Rosa Road.

May 25

3:20 a.m., suspicious subject in the area of McKay's Market, 65 10th St. SE.

8:48 a.m., theft reported in the 800 block of Second St. SE.

9:16 a.m., illegal camping reported in the 200 block of Ninth St. SE.

11:05 a.m., casual contact at U.S. Highway 101 and Doberman Lane.

12 p.m., stalking reported at McKay's Market, 65 10th St. SE.

4:04 p.m., traffic accident reported in the 200 block of First St. SE.

7:28 p.m., driving complaint reported in the area of U.S. Highway 101 and Seabird Drive.

