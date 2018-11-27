BANDON - The Bandon Police Department has been awarded a 2018-2019 DUII Enforcement grant from Oregon Impact.
The grant will allow officers to continue conducting enforcement missions focusing on impaired drivers. These increased patrols are designed to deter people from driving impaired by implementing enforcement and increasing the number of officers on the streets who are assertively seeking to identify and stop impaired drivers, according to a Bandon Police Department press release.
"Everyone plays an important part in keeping the highways and city streets safe," the release stated. "Immediately report aggressive, dangerous and intoxicated drivers to Bandon Police at 541-347-2241 or call 9-1-1 if it's an emergency."