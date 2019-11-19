BANDON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Nov. 12
7:36 a.m., suspicious vehicle, Elmira Avenue SE and Fourth Street SE; warning.
8:46 a.m., disorderly conduct, 1000 block of First Street SE; information.
10:18 a.m., theft, 1100 block of Filmore Avenue SE; report due.
12:19 p.m., driving while suspended, Oregon Avenue SW and First Street SW; handled.
3:45 p.m., fire, 800 block of 12th Court SW; handled.
6:35 p.m., Driving under the influence of intoxicants, 300 block of Ninth Street SW; arrest.
10:05 a.m., Driving under the influence of intoxicants, 1600 block of Beach Loop Drive SW; open.
Nov. 13
4:12 a.m., prowler, 55000 block of Ohio Road; handled.
6:11 a.m., suspicious subject, milepost 1 and Morrison Road; handled.
6:11 p.m., threats, 400 block of Fourth Street SW; information.
Nov. 14
7 a.m., shots fired, 500 block of Ninth Street SW; handled.
10:01 a.m., suspicious subject, milepost 5 on U.S. Highway 101; handled.
10:33 a.m., animal at large, 1000 block of Oregon Avenue SW; handled.
11:53 a.m., suicidal subject, 87000 block of McTimmons Lane; handled.
You have free articles remaining.
4:48 p.m., drug information, 1200 block of Oregon Avenue SE; handled.
8:14 p.m., suspicious conditions, 400 block of Fourth Street; handled.
Nov. 15
2:25 p.m., theft, 87000 block of 14th Street; information.
7:12 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Natalie Way SW; handled.
10:48 p.m., disturbance, 200 block of Second Street SE; information.
Nov. 16
7:52 a.m., disturbance, 60 block of 17th Street SE; handled.
8:33 a.m., accident, 3000 block of Oregon Avenue SW; information.
12:50 p.m., suspicious vehicle, 88000 block of Mallory Lane; handled.
6:36 p.m., suspicious vehicle, 87000 block of East Beach Loop Lane; handled.
Nov. 17
7:35 a.m., mental subject, 100 block of First Street SE; unfounded.
7:45 a.m., mental subject, 400 block of Fourth Street SW; handled.
10:31 a.m., suspicious vehicle, China Creek Beach Access; handled.
2:58 p.m., suspicious subject, 1000 block of Oregon Avenue SW; arrest.
9:37 p.m., burglary, 88000 block of Highway 42S; handled.