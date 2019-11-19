{{featured_button_text}}

BANDON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Nov. 12

7:36 a.m., suspicious vehicle, Elmira Avenue SE and Fourth Street SE; warning.

8:46 a.m., disorderly conduct, 1000 block of First Street SE; information.

10:18 a.m., theft, 1100 block of Filmore Avenue SE; report due.

12:19 p.m., driving while suspended, Oregon Avenue SW and First Street SW; handled.

3:45 p.m., fire, 800 block of 12th Court SW; handled.

6:35 p.m., Driving under the influence of intoxicants, 300 block of Ninth Street SW; arrest.

10:05 a.m., Driving under the influence of intoxicants, 1600 block of Beach Loop Drive SW; open.

Nov. 13

4:12 a.m., prowler, 55000 block of Ohio Road; handled.

6:11 a.m., suspicious subject, milepost 1 and Morrison Road; handled.

6:11 p.m., threats, 400 block of Fourth Street SW; information.

Nov. 14

7 a.m., shots fired, 500 block of Ninth Street SW; handled.

10:01 a.m., suspicious subject, milepost 5 on U.S. Highway 101; handled.

10:33 a.m., animal at large, 1000 block of Oregon Avenue SW; handled.

11:53 a.m., suicidal subject, 87000 block of McTimmons Lane; handled.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

4:48 p.m., drug information, 1200 block of Oregon Avenue SE; handled.

8:14 p.m., suspicious conditions, 400 block of Fourth Street; handled.

Nov. 15

2:25 p.m., theft, 87000 block of 14th Street; information.

7:12 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Natalie Way SW; handled.

10:48 p.m., disturbance, 200 block of Second Street SE; information.

Nov. 16

7:52 a.m., disturbance, 60 block of 17th Street SE; handled.

8:33 a.m., accident, 3000 block of Oregon Avenue SW; information.

12:50 p.m., suspicious vehicle, 88000 block of Mallory Lane; handled.

6:36 p.m., suspicious vehicle, 87000 block of East Beach Loop Lane; handled.

Nov. 17

7:35 a.m., mental subject, 100 block of First Street SE; unfounded.

7:45 a.m., mental subject, 400 block of Fourth Street SW; handled.

10:31 a.m., suspicious vehicle, China Creek Beach Access; handled.

2:58 p.m., suspicious subject, 1000 block of Oregon Avenue SW; arrest.

9:37 p.m., burglary, 88000 block of Highway 42S; handled.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0