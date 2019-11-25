BANDON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Nov. 19
8:24 a.m., suspicious subject, 900 block of Second Street SE; handled.
11:42 a.m., mental subject, 400 block of Fourth Street SW; information.
2:24 p.m., criminal mischief, 1300 block of Beach Loop Drive SW; report due.
3:07 p.m., mental subject, 400 block of Fourth Street SW; handled.
6:22 p.m., suspicious conditions, 1500 block of Harvard Street SE; information.
10:42 p.m., suspicious conditions, 1000 block of Oregon Avenue SW; handled.
Nov. 20
8:24 a.m., suspicious conditions, 1100 block of Baltimore Avenue SE; handled.
9:35 a.m., counterfeit money, 60 block of 10th Street SE; handled.
12:37 p.m., fraud, 80 block of Ohio Avenue NE; handled.
12:50 p.m., fraud, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue SE; report due.
1:38 p.m., theft, 1100 block of Oregon Avenue SE; handled.
1:54 p.m., suspicious subject, 200 block of 15th Street SE; handled.
4:55 p.m., suspicious conditions, 400 block of Fourth Street SW; information.
Nov. 22
12:53 a.m., noise complaints, 1500 block of Harvard Street SE; handled.
1:06 p.m., assault, 2900 block of Spinnaker Drive; report due.
4:56 p.m., disturbance, 800 block of Second Street SE; handled.
7:29 a.m., arrest, 2900 block of Spinnaker Drive; information.
11:39 p.m., disturbance, 130 block of Alabama Avenue SE; handled.
Nov. 23
2:13 a.m., traffic stop, 11th Street SW and Franklin Avenue SW; arrest.
12:58 p.m., civil problem, 87000 block of 14th Street SW; handled.
6:11 p.m., accident, U.S. Highway 101 and Edna Lane; handled.
Nov. 24
5:44 p.m., traffic stop, Ninth Street SW and Oregon Avenue SE; handled.
6:38 p.m., traffic stop, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE; handled.