{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, Feb. 11

6:23 a.m., deceased subject, 300 block of Klamath Avenue NE, Bandon; report due.

10:46 a.m., accident, 3600 block of Grant Place SW, Bandon; handled.

12:21 p.m., theft, 100 block of Second Street SE, Bandon; report due.

4:22 p.m., suspicious conditions, 800 block of Ocean Drive SW, Bandon; information.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

6:57 p.m., suspicious conditions, 90000 block of Highway 42S, Bandon; handled.

9:10 p.m., suspicious vehicle, 87000 block of Bill Creek Lane, Bandon; handled.

9:31 p.m., suspicious vehicle, 52000 U.S. Highway 101, Bandon; handled.

Thursday, Feb. 13

12:06 p.m., abandoned vehicle, 800 block of First Street SE, Bandon; handled.

8:17 p.m., driving complaint, milepost 252 on U.S. Highway 101, Coos Bay; handled.

Friday, Feb. 14

1:20 p.m., threats, 1100 block of Baltimore Avenue SE, Bandon; handled.

1:22 p.m., stalking, 1200 11th Street SW, Bandon; handled.

1:39 p.m., suspicious conditions, 800 block of Ohio Avenue SE, Bandon; handled.

3:13 p.m., suspicious subject, U.S. Highway 101 and Beach Loop Road, Bandon; handled.

Saturday, Feb. 15

12:07 a.m., suspicious conditions, 12th Street SW and Franklin Avenue SW, Bandon; handled.

2:22 p.m., criminal mischief, Filmore Avenue SE, Bandon; information.

5:35 p.m., suspicious subject, 900 block of Division Avenue NE, Bandon; handled.

Sunday, Feb. 16

10 a.m., animal at large, Bandon City Park, Bandon; handled.

12:31 p.m., suspicious conditions, Delaware Avenue SE and First Street SE, Bandon; information.

2:56 p.m., suspicious vehicle, 1100 block of Second Street SE, Bandon; handled.

3:07 p.m., burn complaint, Third Street SE, Bandon; handled.

9:58 p.m., intoxicated subject, 300 block of Second Street SE, Bandon; warning.

Monday, Feb. 17

5:10 a.m., suspicious vehicle, 900 block of Seacrest Drive, Bandon; handled.

9:53 a.m., mental subject, 57000 block of Seven Devils Road, Bandon; handled.

3:37 p.m.,  criminal mischief, 800 block of Chicago Avenue SE, Bandon; information.

4:46 p.m., community policing, 500 block of Ninth Street SW, Bandon; handled.

6:49 p.m., suspicious conditions, 400 block of Fourth Street SW, Bandon; information.

7:08 p.m., death message, 54000 block of Beach Loop Drive, Bandon; handled.

8:55 p.m., theft, 900 block of Ohio Avenue NE, Bandon; handled.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0