Tuesday, Feb. 11
6:23 a.m., deceased subject, 300 block of Klamath Avenue NE, Bandon; report due.
10:46 a.m., accident, 3600 block of Grant Place SW, Bandon; handled.
12:21 p.m., theft, 100 block of Second Street SE, Bandon; report due.
4:22 p.m., suspicious conditions, 800 block of Ocean Drive SW, Bandon; information.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
6:57 p.m., suspicious conditions, 90000 block of Highway 42S, Bandon; handled.
9:10 p.m., suspicious vehicle, 87000 block of Bill Creek Lane, Bandon; handled.
9:31 p.m., suspicious vehicle, 52000 U.S. Highway 101, Bandon; handled.
Thursday, Feb. 13
12:06 p.m., abandoned vehicle, 800 block of First Street SE, Bandon; handled.
8:17 p.m., driving complaint, milepost 252 on U.S. Highway 101, Coos Bay; handled.
Friday, Feb. 14
1:20 p.m., threats, 1100 block of Baltimore Avenue SE, Bandon; handled.
1:22 p.m., stalking, 1200 11th Street SW, Bandon; handled.
1:39 p.m., suspicious conditions, 800 block of Ohio Avenue SE, Bandon; handled.
3:13 p.m., suspicious subject, U.S. Highway 101 and Beach Loop Road, Bandon; handled.
Saturday, Feb. 15
12:07 a.m., suspicious conditions, 12th Street SW and Franklin Avenue SW, Bandon; handled.
2:22 p.m., criminal mischief, Filmore Avenue SE, Bandon; information.
5:35 p.m., suspicious subject, 900 block of Division Avenue NE, Bandon; handled.
Sunday, Feb. 16
10 a.m., animal at large, Bandon City Park, Bandon; handled.
12:31 p.m., suspicious conditions, Delaware Avenue SE and First Street SE, Bandon; information.
2:56 p.m., suspicious vehicle, 1100 block of Second Street SE, Bandon; handled.
3:07 p.m., burn complaint, Third Street SE, Bandon; handled.
9:58 p.m., intoxicated subject, 300 block of Second Street SE, Bandon; warning.
Monday, Feb. 17
5:10 a.m., suspicious vehicle, 900 block of Seacrest Drive, Bandon; handled.
9:53 a.m., mental subject, 57000 block of Seven Devils Road, Bandon; handled.
3:37 p.m., criminal mischief, 800 block of Chicago Avenue SE, Bandon; information.
4:46 p.m., community policing, 500 block of Ninth Street SW, Bandon; handled.
6:49 p.m., suspicious conditions, 400 block of Fourth Street SW, Bandon; information.
7:08 p.m., death message, 54000 block of Beach Loop Drive, Bandon; handled.
8:55 p.m., theft, 900 block of Ohio Avenue NE, Bandon; handled.