Tuesday, Jan. 28
2:08 a.m., suspicious conditions, 55000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Coos Bay; arrest.
1:05 p.m., suspicious vehicle, 1100 block of Fahy Avenue NE, Bandon; handled.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
2:30 a.m., prowler, 900 block of Jackson Avenue SW, Bandon; handled.
4:59 p.m., suspicious subject, 66 Michigan Avenue SE, Bandon Shopping Center; handled.
7 p.m., suspicious vehicle, 88000 of Barnekoff Lane, Bandon; handled.
Thursday, Jan. 30
12:21 a.m., suspicious vehicle, 1000 block of Oregon Avenue SW, Bandon; handled.
5:20 a.m., accident, milepost 251 U.S. Highway 101, Coos Bay; handled.
11:23 a.m., criminal mischief, 200 block of Michigan Avenue SE, Bandon; report due.
Friday, Jan. 31
12:27 a.m., civil problem, 88000 block of Weiss Estates Lane, Bandon; handled.
3 p.m., parking complaint, 1100 block of Sixth Street SE, Bandon; handled.
3:27 p.m., suspicious subject, milepost 276 on U.S. Highway 101, Bandon; handled.
3:49 p.m., suspicious vehicle, First Street SE and Alabama Avenue SE, Bandon; handled.
Saturday, Feb. 1
4:13 a.m., suspicious vehicle, U.S. Highway 101 and Randolph Lane, Bandon; handled.
3:45 p.m., harassment, 300 block of Second Street SE, Bandon; handled.
4:36 p.m., threats, 400 block of Fourth Street SW, Bandon; information.
7:17 p.m., threats, 400 block of Fourth Street SW, Bandon; handled.
11:26 p.m., noise complaint, 800 block of First Street SE, Bandon; handled.
Sunday, Feb. 2
9:47 a.m., criminal mischief, 400 block of Bandon Avenue SW, Bandon; report due.
8:08 p.m., driving complaint, milepost 242 on U.S. Highway 101, Bandon; information.
Monday, Feb. 3
9:48 a.m., civil problem, 86000 block of Lower Fourmile Lane, Bandon; information.
10:43 a.m., animal complaint, 600 Sixth Street SE, Bandon; handled.
3:41 p.m., warrant service, 1200 block of Harlem Avenue SE, Bandon; arrest.
4:05 p.m., suspicious vehicle, milepost 4 on Two Mile Lane, Bandon; handled.
8:17 p.m., animal complaint, 1100 block of Fourth Street NE, Bandon; information.