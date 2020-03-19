MONDAY, MARCH 9

8:41 a.m., hit and run, 11th Street SE and Harlem Avenue SE, Bandon; report due.

9:33 a.m., civil problem, 500 block of Franklin Avenue SW, Bandon; handled.

11:14 a.m., animal at large, Bandon City Park, Bandon; handled.

12:33 p.m., suspicious subject, milepost 3 on Highway 42s, Bandon; information.

12:55 p.m., animal at large, 500 block of U.S. Highway 101, Bandon; handled.

2:59 p.m., warrant service, 500 block of U.S. Highway 101, Bandon; arrest.

3:56 p.m., disorderly conduct, June Avenue SE and Second Street SE, Bandon; handled.

6:07 p.m., arrest, 800 block of 12th Street SE, Bandon; arrest.

10:36 p.m., suspicious conditions, 200 block of Ninth Street SE, Bandon; information.

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

6:38 a.m., suspicious subject, Division Avenue SE, Bandon; handled.

11:14 a.m., suspicious conditions, First Street SE and Elmira Avenue SE, Bandon; unfounded.

11:55 a.m. recovered stolen vehicle, Seven Devils Road and Country Dump Road, Bandon; arrest.

2:20 p.m., suspicious conditions, 53000 block of Decanter Drive, Bandon; handled.

6:29 p.m., unlawful use of a motor vehicle, 40 block of North Avenue SE, Bandon; arrest.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

6:14 a.m., suspicious subject, 300 block of First Street SE, Bandon; handled.

11:56 a.m., threats, 500 block of Edison Avenue SE, Bandon; handled.

3:29 p.m., suicidal subject, 800 block of Second Street SE, Bandon; handled.

6:36 p.m., criminal trespass, 300 block of First Street SE, Bandon; handled.

9:14 p.m., disturbance, 50000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Bandon; handled.

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

12:29 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Caryll Court SW and Beach Loop Drive SW, Bandon; information.

6:13 p.m., accident, Ohio Avenue SE and Sixth Street, Bandon; handled.

6:47 p.m., harassment, 1100 block of Fourth Street SW, Bandon; handled.

10:11 p.m., attempt to locate, Franklin Avenue SW, Bandon; handled.

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

3:05 p.m., traffic stop, 11th Street SW and Franklin Avenue SW, Bandon; warning.

8:44 p.m., traffic stop, Eighth Street SW and Oregon Avenue SW, Bandon; warning.

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

8:07 a.m., civil problem, 400 block of Fourth Street SW, Bandon; handled.

10:43 a.m., suspicious vehicle, Fourth Street NE and North Avenue NE, Bandon; handled.

2:03 p.m., animal at large, 400 block of Riverside Drive NE, Bandon; handled.

6:16 p.m., suspicious vehicle, milepost 4 on Rosa Road, Bandon; handled.

6:42 p.m., noise complaint, 800 block of 12th Court SW, Bandon; handled.

10:16 p.m., juvenile problem, 55000 block of Bates Road, Bandon; handled.

MONDAY, MARCH 16

8:13 a.m., accident, milepost 6 on Highway 42S, Bandon; handled.

9:47 a.m., noise complaint, 1100 block of Third Street NE, Bandon; information.

12:16 p.m., criminal trespass, 300 block of Second Street SE, Bandon; information.

2:33 p.m., suspicious conditions, Bill Creek Lane, Bandon; handled.

