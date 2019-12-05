BANDON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Nov. 25
4 p.m., theft, 500 block of North Avenue NE; handled.
4:02 p.m., animal at large, 60 block of 10th Street SE; handled.
8:38 p.m., suspicious conditions, 1200 block of 11th Street SW; handled.
Nov. 26
10:41 a.m., suspicious conditions, 1000 block of First Street SE; handled.
12:59 p.m., driving complaint, milepost 275 on U.S. Highway 101; handled.
2 p.m., driving complaint, milepost 285 on U.S. Highway 101; handled.
5:03 p.m., disturbance, Ohio Avenue SE; information.
6:32 p.m., drug information, Bandon area; handled.
Nov. 27
12:23 a.m., suspicious conditions, 3000 block of Beach Loop Drive SE; report due.
9:25 a.m., animal complaints, 500 block of U.S. Highway 101, Bandon; handled.
1:55 p.m., assault, 2900 block of Oregon Avenue SW, Bandon; handled.
8:32 p.m., noise complaint, 200 block of Second Street SE; handled.
Nov. 28
1:39 a.m., animal complaint, Second Street SE and Filmore Avenue SE, Bandon; handled.
2:53 p.m., suspicious subject, 60 block of 10th Street SE, Bandon; handled.
6:44 p.m., assault, 3200 block of Natalie Way SE, Bandon; arrest.
10:21 p.m., suspicious subject, 900 block of Grand Street SE, Bandon; handled.
Nov. 29
12:54 p.m., suspicious conditions, 60 block of 10th Street SE, Bandon; handled.
2:08 p.m., intoxicated subject, 1000 block of Second Street NE, Bandon; handled.
4:02 p.m., disturbance, 53000 block of Beach Loop Drive, Bandon; handled.
11:19 p.m., shots fired, 700 block of Kensington Avenue SW, Bandon; handled.
11:36 p.m., disturbance, 300 block of Second Street SE; Bandon; handled.
Nov. 30
11:08 a.m., theft, 53000 block of Rosa Road, Bandon; report due.
3:24 p.m., criminal trespass, 1000 block of Second Street SE, Bandon; handled.
Dec. 2
12:40 a.m., assault, Delaware Avenue SW and First Street SE, Bandon; handled.
5:24 p.m., noise complaint, Rosa Road, Bandon; information.
5:27 p.m., theft, 400 block of 11th Street SE, Bandon; report due.
6:13 p.m., shots fired, 20th Street SE, Bandon; information.
6:37 p.m., animal lost, Rosa Road, Bandon; handled.
11:04 p.m., shorts fired, 1200 block of June Avenue SE, Bandon; handled.