Tuesday, Feb. 18
8:03 a.m., suspicions conditions, Bandon area, Bandon; information.
6:09 p.m., parking complaint, U.S. Highway 101 and Beach Loop Road, Bandon; handled.
8:15 p.m., burn complaint, 1132 Fourth St., NE, Bandon; handled.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
11:56 a.m., suspicious vehicle, 87000 block of Bill Creek Lane, Bandon; handled.
1:15 p.m., criminal trespass, 100 block of Alabama Avenue SE, Bandon; handled.
2:01 p.m., disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Oregon Avenue SE, Bandon; handled.
11:19 p.m., criminal trespass, 100 block of Alabama SE, Bandon; handled.
Thursday, Feb. 20
9:47 a.m., driving complaint, U.S. Highway 101 and Elmira Avenue SE, Bandon; handled.
10:34 a.m., deceased subject, 500 block of Ninth Street SW, Bandon; report due.
3:48 p.m., warrant service, 49000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Bandon; handled.
Friday, Feb. 21
4:52 a.m., noise complaint, 90 block of June Avenue SE, Bandon; handled.
6:03 a.m., suspicious vehicle, 1000 block of First Street SE, Bandon; handled.
8:13 a.m., suspicious vehicle, Second Street NE and North Avenue NE, Bandon; handled.
4:23 p.m., juvenile problem, 800 block of Ohio Avenue SE, Bandon; handled.
You have free articles remaining.
4:41 p.m., criminal trespass, 1000 block of Oregon Avenue SE, Bandon; handled.
9:40 p.m., DUII, Second Street SE and June Avenue SE, Bandon; open.
Saturday, Feb. 22
4:31 a.m., suspicious conditions, 700 block of Third Street SE, Bandon; handled.
6:38 a.m., unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 46000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Bandon; handled.
11:55 a.m., assault, 2800 block of Beach Loop Drive SW, Bandon; handled.
2:39 p.m., animal complaint, 1200 block of 11th Street SW, Bandon; handled.
3:55 p.m., suicidal subject, 55000 block of Rosa Road, Bandon; handled.
6:23 p.m., shots fired, 1200 block of Newport Avenue SW, Bandon; handled.
9:09 p.m., suspicious subject, 1200 block of Newport Avenue SW, Bandon; handled.
Monday, Feb. 24
9:13 a.m., counterfeit money, 40 block of Michigan Avenue NE, Bandon; information.
1:38 p.m., theft, 1000 block of Second Street SE, Bandon; handled.
2:04 p.m., criminal trespass, 100 block of Alabama Avenue SE, Bandon; handled.
3:32 p.m., civil problem, 1100 block of Newport Avenue SW, Bandon; information.
6:23 p.m., disorderly conduct, 20 block of Ninth Street SW, Bandon; handled.
7:51 p.m., suspicious subject, 1600 block of Harvard Street SE, Bandon; information.