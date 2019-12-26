Tuesday, Dec. 17
2:27 a.m., driving complaint, milepost 5 on Highway 42S, Bandon; information.
3:26 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Riverside Drive NE, Bandon; handled.
4:03 p.m., fraud, 1212 Alabama Avenue SE, Bandon; report due.
4:59 p.m., driving complaint, milepost 253 on U.S. Highway 101, Coos Bay; information.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
12:26 a.m., mental subject, 900 11th St., SE, Bandon; information.
11:20 a.m., juvenile problem, 390 Ninth St., SW, Bandon; handled.
7:54 p.m., suspicious vehicle, 20 Ninth St., SW, Bandon; warning.
10:17 p.m., accident, 48232 U.S. Highway 101, Bandon; open.
Thursday, Dec. 19
4:17 p.m., suspicious conditions, 3197 Beach Loop Drive SW, Bandon; handled.
7:27 p.m., theft, 465 Fourth St., SW, Bandon; handled,
8:14 p.m., suspicious vehicle, 87951 Blazer Lane, Bandon; handled.
9:43 p.m., suspicious conditions, 135 Alabama Ave., SE, Bandon; handled.
11:02 p.m., suspicious conditions, 1175 Second St., SE, Bandon; open.
You have free articles remaining.
11:33 p.m., suspicious subject, 325 Second St., SE, Bandon; open.
Friday, Dec. 20
3:28 a.m., criminal mischief, 390 Fourth St., SW; Bandon; report due.
6:17 a.m., tree down, 0 Michigan Ave., Bandon; handled.
7:22 a.m., animal complaint, 360 June Ave., SE; Bandon; handled.
9:33 p.m., disturbance, 1124 Fourth St., NE. Bandon; handled.
Saturday, Dec. 21
8:52 a.m., suspicious conditions, 200 block of Eighth Street, Bandon; handled.
11:51 a.m., suspicious vehicle, 1200 11th St., SW, Bandon; handled.
3:27 p.m., shoplifter, 65 10th St., SE, Bandon; handled.
7:12 p.m., hit and run, 11th Street SE and Filmore Avenue SE, Bandon; report due.
9:46 p.m., suspicious subject, Beach Loop Road and U.S. Highway 101, Bandon; information.
Sunday, Dec. 22
6:51 a.m., suspicious subject, 1032 Oregon Avenue SW, Bandon; handled.
11:59 a.m., theft, 65 10th St., SE, Bandon; report due.
9:09 p.m., criminal trespass, 569 Chicago Ave., SE; Bandon; handled.