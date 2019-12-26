{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, Dec. 17

2:27 a.m., driving complaint, milepost 5 on Highway 42S, Bandon; information.

3:26 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Riverside Drive NE, Bandon; handled.

4:03 p.m., fraud, 1212 Alabama Avenue SE, Bandon; report due.

4:59 p.m., driving complaint, milepost 253 on U.S. Highway 101, Coos Bay; information.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

12:26 a.m., mental subject, 900 11th St., SE, Bandon; information.

11:20 a.m., juvenile problem, 390 Ninth St.,  SW, Bandon; handled.

7:54 p.m., suspicious vehicle, 20 Ninth St., SW, Bandon; warning.

10:17 p.m., accident, 48232 U.S. Highway 101, Bandon; open.

Thursday, Dec. 19

4:17 p.m., suspicious conditions, 3197 Beach Loop Drive SW, Bandon; handled.

7:27 p.m., theft, 465 Fourth St., SW, Bandon; handled,

8:14 p.m., suspicious vehicle, 87951 Blazer Lane, Bandon; handled.

9:43 p.m., suspicious conditions, 135 Alabama Ave., SE, Bandon; handled.

11:02 p.m., suspicious conditions, 1175 Second St., SE, Bandon; open.

11:33 p.m., suspicious subject, 325 Second St., SE, Bandon; open.

Friday, Dec. 20

3:28 a.m., criminal mischief, 390 Fourth St., SW; Bandon; report due.

6:17 a.m., tree down, 0 Michigan Ave., Bandon; handled.

7:22 a.m., animal complaint, 360 June Ave., SE; Bandon; handled.

9:33 p.m., disturbance, 1124 Fourth St., NE. Bandon; handled.

Saturday, Dec. 21

8:52 a.m., suspicious conditions, 200 block of Eighth Street, Bandon; handled.

11:51 a.m., suspicious vehicle, 1200 11th St., SW, Bandon; handled.

3:27 p.m., shoplifter, 65 10th St., SE, Bandon; handled.

7:12 p.m., hit and run, 11th Street SE and Filmore Avenue SE, Bandon; report due.

9:46 p.m., suspicious subject, Beach Loop Road and U.S. Highway 101, Bandon; information.

Sunday, Dec. 22

6:51 a.m., suspicious subject, 1032 Oregon Avenue SW, Bandon; handled.

11:59 a.m., theft, 65 10th St., SE, Bandon; report due.

9:09 p.m., criminal trespass, 569 Chicago Ave., SE; Bandon; handled.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0