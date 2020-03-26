TUESDAY, MARCH 17
12:36 a.m., prowler, 800 block of Ocean Drive SW, Bandon; handled.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
11:20 a.m., suspicious subject, milepost 282 on U.S. Highway 101, Bandon; handled.
1:27 p.m., disturbance, 3000 block of Oregon Avenue SW, Bandon; handled.
2:18 p.m., suspicious subject, Highway 42S, and Bear Creek Road, Bandon; information.
11:56 p.m., suspicious conditions, Rosa Road and 12th Street SE, Bandon; handled.
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
7:39 a.m., mental subject, 400 block of Fourth Street SW, Bandon; handled.
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
8:17 a.m., criminal trespass, 86000 block of Woods Way Lane, Bandon; handled.
9:47 a.m., driving complaint, U.S. Highway 101, and Highway 42, Coos Bay; handled.
12:08 p.m., suspicious conditions, 1000 block of First Street SE, Bandon; handled.
2:03 p.m., disturbance, 200 block of U.S. Highway 101, Bandon; handled.
4:44 p.m., harassment, 900 block of Oregon Avenue SW, Bandon; handled.
6:51 p.m., accident, 200 block of First Street SE, Bandon; handled.
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
10:41 a.m., unlawful use of a motor vehicle, Coquille Point, Bandon; handled.
11:26 a.m., mental subject, 800 block of Elmira Avenue SE, Bandon; handled.
12:33 a.m., mental subject, 400 block of Fourth Street SW, Bandon; handled.
1:12 p.m., theft, 800 block of Second Street SE, Bandon; report due.
6:10 p.m., accident, milepost 3 on Highway 42S, Bandon; handled.
10:21 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Face Rock, Bandon; handled.
10:27 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Devils Kitchen Beach Access, Bandon; warning.
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
12:43 a.m., suspicious subject, 400 block of Fourth Street SW, Bandon; information.
10:25 a.m., threats, 200 block of Ninth Street SE, Bandon; handled.
10:54 a.m., criminal trespass, 88000 block of Bill Creek Lane, Bandon; handled.
11:07 a.m., suspicious subject, 88000 block of Bill Creek Lane, Bandon; handled.
12:12 p.m., suspicious conditions, 55000 block of Franklin Road, Bandon; information.
2:50 p.m., threats, 55000 block of Franklin Road, Bandon; handled.
2:56 p.m., misuse of 911, Bandon area, Bandon; handled.
8:27 p.m., disorderly conduct, 300 block of Second Street SE, Bandon; handled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In