TUESDAY, MARCH 17

12:36 a.m., prowler, 800 block of Ocean Drive SW, Bandon; handled.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

11:20 a.m., suspicious subject, milepost 282 on U.S. Highway 101, Bandon; handled.

1:27 p.m., disturbance, 3000 block of Oregon Avenue SW, Bandon; handled.

2:18 p.m., suspicious subject, Highway 42S, and Bear Creek Road, Bandon; information.

11:56 p.m., suspicious conditions, Rosa Road and 12th Street SE, Bandon; handled.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

7:39 a.m., mental subject, 400 block of Fourth Street SW, Bandon; handled.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

8:17 a.m., criminal trespass, 86000 block of Woods Way Lane, Bandon; handled.

9:47 a.m., driving complaint, U.S. Highway 101, and Highway 42, Coos Bay; handled.

12:08 p.m., suspicious conditions, 1000 block of First Street SE, Bandon; handled.

2:03 p.m., disturbance, 200 block of U.S. Highway 101, Bandon; handled.

4:44 p.m., harassment, 900 block of Oregon Avenue SW, Bandon; handled.

6:51 p.m., accident, 200 block of First Street SE, Bandon; handled.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

10:41 a.m., unlawful use of a motor vehicle, Coquille Point, Bandon; handled.

11:26 a.m., mental subject, 800 block of Elmira Avenue SE, Bandon; handled.

12:33 a.m., mental subject, 400 block of Fourth Street SW, Bandon; handled.

1:12 p.m., theft, 800 block of Second Street SE, Bandon; report due.

6:10 p.m., accident, milepost 3 on Highway 42S, Bandon; handled.

10:21 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Face Rock, Bandon; handled.

10:27 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Devils Kitchen Beach Access, Bandon; warning.

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

12:43 a.m., suspicious subject, 400 block of Fourth Street SW, Bandon; information.

10:25 a.m., threats, 200 block of Ninth Street SE, Bandon; handled.

10:54 a.m., criminal trespass, 88000 block of Bill Creek Lane, Bandon; handled.

11:07 a.m., suspicious subject, 88000 block of Bill Creek Lane, Bandon; handled.

12:12 p.m., suspicious conditions, 55000 block of Franklin Road, Bandon; information.

2:50 p.m., threats, 55000 block of Franklin Road, Bandon; handled.

2:56 p.m., misuse of 911, Bandon area, Bandon; handled.

8:27 p.m., disorderly conduct, 300 block of Second Street SE, Bandon; handled.

