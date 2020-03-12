THURSDAY, MARCH 5
7:46 a.m., burn complaint, 49000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Bandon; handled.
9:35 a.m., criminal mischief, 200 block of 13th Street SE, Bandon; report due.
9:43 a.m., suspicious subject, Beach Loop and Seabird Drive, Bandon; handled.
11:11 a.m., suspicious subject, Fourth Street SE and Fillmore Avenue SE, Bandon; handled.
11:30 a.m., suspicious vehicle, milepost 11 on Seven Devils Road, Coos Bay; report due.
12:36 p.m., suspicious conditions, 50000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Bandon; report due.
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
12:15 a.m., suspicious subject, Second Street SE, Bandon; handled.
5:39 a.m., suspicious conditions, 55000 block of Rosa Road, Bandon; handled.
7:09 a.m., suspicious vehicle, China Creek Beach Access, Bandon; handled.
12:51 p.m., criminal trespass, 2700 block of Oregon Avenue SW, Bandon; handled.
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
3:10 p.m., suspicious vehicle, 88000 block of Mallory Lane, Bandon; information.
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
1:35 p.m., criminal trespass, 60 block of 10th Street SE, Bandon; handled.
2:13 p.m., harassment, 800 block of Oregon Avenue SW, Bandon; handled.
3:06 p.m., criminal trespass, 60 block of 10th Street SE, Bandon; report due.
5:14 p.m., theft, 50 block of Michigan Avenue SE, Bandon; report due.
9:22 p.m., mental subject, 1000 block of Oregon Avenue SW, Bandon; handled.
MONDAY, MARCH 9
8:41 a.m., hit and run, 11th Street SE and Harlem Avenue SE, Bandon; report due.
9:33 a.m., civil problem, 500 block of Franklin Avenue SW, Bandon; handled.
11:14 a.m., animal at large, Bandon City Park, Bandon; handled.
12:33 p.m., suspicious subject, milepost 4 on U.S. Highway 101, Bandon; handled.
2:28 p.m., civil problem, 600 block of Michigan Avenue NE, Bandon; handled.
2:30 p.m., civil problem, 2700 block of Oregon Avenue SW, Bandon; information.
2:59 p.m., warrant service, 500 block of U.S. Highway 101, Bandon; arrest.
3:23 p.m., civil problem, 600 block of Michigan Avenue NE, Bandon; handled.
3:56 p.m., disorderly conduct, June Avenue SE and Second Street SE, Bandon; handled.
6:07 p.m., arrest, 800 block of 12th Street SE, Bandon; arrest.
10:36 p.m., suspicious conditions, 200 block of Ninth Street SE, Bandon; information.
