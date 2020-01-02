{{featured_button_text}}
Bandon Police Department delivers food, toys to local children

Bandon Police Department officers pictured with toys and food that were delivered to local families on Dec. 24 are, from left: Chief Bob Webb, Sgt. Larry Lynch, Officer Cory Dhillon, Officer Trevor Sanne and Officer Justin Gray).

 Contributed photo

Bandon Police Department officers hand-delivered presents and the makings for Christmas dinner to approximately 18 families and 46 children on Dec. 24 taking a different approach to their Holiday with a Hero program.

"Bandon Police would like to thank the following for their donations to the Holiday with a Hero program: Susan Koharski, Arcade Tavern, Madeline Seymour and our many community partners. Additionally, thank you to those who donated anonymously. A special Thank you to Ray's Food Place for donating the turkeys. We appreciate all the support from our community," said Chief Bob Webb.

