Bandon Police Department

BANDON — Due to recent health concerns and mandates, the Bandon Police Department asks if a matter could be handled by telephone to please call their office at 541-347-2241 for records or to speak to an officer.

"We're not aware of any cases of coronavirus in Bandon," said Chief Bob Webb. "However, we're trying to minimize exposure to office staff, as well as our officers, so we can continue to provide quality service to our community.

"We apologize for any inconvenience, and appreciate your understanding."

