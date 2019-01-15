BANDON - The Bandon Police participated in a DUII Enforcement Grant during the month of December. During the month there were two DUII arrests. Bandon Police will actively be working Distracted Driving and DUII Enforcement Grants during the month of January. There were no DUII's on New Year's Eve in Bandon.
"Distracted Driving Is Deadly," said a Bandon Police Department spokeswoman. "The number of people killed by distracted driving in 2016 was 3,450. There were over 481,000 passenger vehicles driven by people using handheld cell phones during a typical daylight moment in 2016. This must change. Too many killed or injured by distracted drivers. When driving you have one job, to pay attention."
During the month of December, the Oregon Department of Transportation installed two flashing speed signs. The cost of both signs was $12,000 and through an agreement with the City of Bandon and ODOT, each agency paid $6,000.
"We have noticed since the signs were installed we've seen a big difference with the speeding through town," said BPD Sgt. Larry Lynch.
Bandon Police would also like to remind people who are out walking or running after dark to wear light-colored clothing and something reflective so that motorists will see them, especially when crossing or walking along U.S. Highway 101 or Highway 42S, or along busy streets. Never wear dark colors when walking at night. The winter weather conditions the South Coast area has been experiencing makes seeing pedestrians even more challenging for motorists.