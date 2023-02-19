Monday 02/06:
• 7:04 pm, disturbance, 11th Street SE and Oregon Avenue SW.
Tuesday 02/07:
• 10:01 am, fraud, 1000 block of 1st Street SE.
• 10:04 am, theft, 1100 block of Filmore Avenue SE.
• 11:50 pm, disturbance, 87800 block of Two Mile Lane.
Thursday 02/09:
• 8:28 am, juvenile problem, 300 block of 9th Street SW.
• 10:19 am, criminal mischief, 1100 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.
• 10:22 am, disturbance, 1100 block of 5th Street NE.
Friday 02/10:
• 3:31 pm, minor in possession of marijuana, 300 block of 9th Street SW.
Saturday 02/11:
• 2:04 pm, hit and run, 1200 block of 11th Street SW.
• 10:02 pm, threats, 400 block of 13th Street SW.
Sunday 02/12:
• 10:43 am, criminal mischief, 4th Street SE and Filmore Avenue SE.
• 8:15 pm, theft, 1400 block of 8th Street SW.
