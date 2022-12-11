The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
• 2:09 pm, suspicious conditions, 900 block of 11th Street SE.
• 3:02 pm, theft, 500 block of Sea Bird Drive SW.
• 4:54 pm, fraud, 500 block of Highway 101.
• 5:25 pm, shoplifter, 60 block of 10th Street SE.
• 8:41 pm, disturbance, 83200 North Bank Lane.
• 9:18 am, juvenile problem, 500 block of 9th Street SW.
• 10:41 am, shoplifter, 60 block of 10th Street SE.
• 12:57 pm, runaway juvenile, 11th Street SW and Oregon Avenue SW.
• 2:55 pm, runaway juvenile, 3200 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.
• 10:44 pm, civil problem, 50000 block of Highway 101.
• 12:32 am, animal complaint, 1000 block of 4th Street SE.
• 10:26 am, fraud, 700 block of Franklin Avenue SW.
• 1:24 pm, animal complaint, 52400 Highway 101.
• 8:18 pm, violation of restraining order, Filmore Avenue SE and 11th St SE.
• 8:27 pm, disturbance, 3000 block of Oregon Avenue SW.
• 8:41 pm, violation of restraining order, 800 block of Division Avenue NE.
• 9:15 pm, accident, Rosa Road and Barnekoff Lane.
• 10:51 am, motor vehicle accident, Highway 42 S, fire.
• 4:23 pm, shoplifter, 80 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
• 12:08 pm, burn complaint, 200 block of Madison Ave SW.
